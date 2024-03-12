The Spanish cleantech SolarMente has incorporated the actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio as a new investor. As the company explains in a statement, this relationship reinforces its position as a benchmark in the solar energy sector, driven by its “innovative subscription model that eliminates barriers to solar energy.” Furthermore, it is the first investment that DiCaprio makes in a Spanish company.

The recognition of SolarMente as a YCombinator company, the Silicon Valley acceleration program that has promoted companies such as Airbnb, Dropbox or Coinbase, put the Spanish company on the radar of those seeking to support companies with the potential to grow and have a real impact. . In this way, he put his management in contact with DiCaprio, they shared their opinions and found common points with his vision and team. In the process, the company's founders traveled to Beverly Hills to meet who would be the company's new investor.

SolarMente offers a unique subscription model, which eliminates the greatest barrier to entry for photovoltaic self-consumption: the high initial financial investment. Just like at the gym, according to the company, its hassle-free monthly subscription requires no upfront costs or hidden fees.

Your SolarMente subscription includes everything you need to enjoy the benefits of solar energy, from installation and maintenance to insurance and worry-free operation.

In addition, the subscription allows you to produce, store and even sell your own energy, reducing electricity bills and maximizing energy savings. To further increase home efficiency, SolarMente has optional add-ons to the subscription, such as battery systems, charging points for electric vehicles and even a heat pump system.

Its latest launch is a virtual battery service that empowers users to store excess solar energy for later use or even share it with other homes or businesses, further maximizing efficiency and cost savings.

During this year, SolarMente will take a significant step with the upcoming launch of an energy management system: “We are strengthening our commitment to the environment, with clean energy solutions and we are happy to introduce an innovative addition to our services: a management system energy driven by artificial intelligence,” says Victor Gardrinier, CTO and co-founder of SolarMente, who adds that “this technology will automate the purchase, sale and storage of energy based on market prices, further optimizing users' savings and consolidating our position as an agent of change in the clean energy sector.”

The founders of SolarMente. Photo provided by the company

Since its creation in 2020, SolarMente has experienced exponential growth and has successfully begun its expansion throughout the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The company aims to install more than 10,000 photovoltaic systems in the coming years. In 2023, SolarMente signed a strategic agreement in the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) model with GNE Finance worth 50 million euros.

“SolarMente facilitates accessibility to solar energy, turning my support as an investor into a responsible and strategic choice towards a cleaner future. “I am proud to see SolarMente actively participating in the development of a sustainable energy future,” says DiCaprio in the aforementioned statement.

The popular actor has been involved in a series of investments in startups over the last few years. Among other operations, he entered Nuview, a startup which wants to map Earth's entire landmass annually using light detection and ranging technology.

In addition, he invested in the Swiss company ID Geneve, which makes watches using recyclable materials.

DiCaprio also invested in the British company LØCI, which makes sneakers with recyclable and ecological materials, as well as the startupalso British, Matter, dedicated to innovation and microplastics technology.

