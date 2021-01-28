Leonardo DiCaprio is one of those celebrities who has been fighting in favor of environmental care and the preservation of endangered animals.

The renowned actor and Oscar winner uses his social networks exclusively to educate his followers about the dangers of climate change around the world. Besides, the Hollywood star it also stands out when something positive is done to improve the ecosystem.

For this reason, Leonardo Dicaprio He turned to his official Instagram account to praise the Argentine government for the reintroduction and birth in the wild of two jaguars in the Iberá Wetlands, and congratulated the Rewilding Argentina foundation for the repair of that ecosystem.

“After a 70-year absence, jaguars once again roam freely through the Iberá wetlands in Argentina”, The actor began.

“Congratulations to the government of Argentina, the National Parks of Argentina, the Province of Corrientes, the Rewilding Argentina Foundation and Tompkins Conservation for their commitment to rebuilding this emblematic species, and the local communities of Iberá and all the people of Corrientes who have supported this unprecedented effort and who welcome the return of the Jaguar”, He added.

“I have been supporting Tompkins Conservation, including in its exciting Jaguar rebuilding efforts, for many years,” he noted. Leonardo Dicaprio, who in January of last year donated $ 3 million to stop the bushfire in Australia.

Likewise, the 46-year-old actor made reference to the birth of two cubs, the third litter born in the wild in the Corrientes estuaries, whose mother, the Brazilian Mariua, gave birth at the Reintroduction Center established by Rewilding in an area of ​​Iberá called San Alonso.

“The return of the jaguar will also help restore the full health of the ecosystem in Iberá, as did the return of the wolves to Yellowstone in the United States. Argentina is adopting this important reconstruction strategy as a tool to combat the extinction crisis and move towards a healthier, savage and equitable planet ”, he concluded.

Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Argentina for the preservation of the jaguars. Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio / Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.