The American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated this Sunday (May 28, 2023) the demarcations of indigenous lands signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in April. In your Instagram profilethe artist said that the measurements are “a victory for indigenous rights”. He wrote that the “progress comes after the previous government not only paralyzed demarcations, but violated the rights of the country’s indigenous peoples.”