American actor says that if the project is approved “it will be catastrophic for the Amazon and for indigenous peoples”

The American actor Leonardo DiCaprio returned to demonstrate on Wednesday (8.jun.2023) against the approval of the project that establishes the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. “If the Senate passes the bill 2,903/2023 it will be catastrophic for the Amazon, for the indigenous peoples who live there and for our planet.”, wrote the artist on his Twitter profile. He also asked his followers to sign a petition requesting the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which “reject” the proposal.