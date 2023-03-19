Since Leonardo DiCaprio and (48) Camila Morrone (25) are no longer together, the actor appears on the assembly line with other young models. It may be clear by now that he especially likes young women, but who are all those women? And above all: why does DiCaprio always fail to find the one?

Leonardo DiCaprio and the women: it remains a wonderful story. It is no longer news that DiCaprio’s conquests are always young and stunningly beautiful women. In total, he has already been with eight women, all of whom were under the age of 25. His last ‘serious’ partner Camila Morrone was also at least two decades younger than the actor. A few weeks after she passed the quarter century, the two broke up after five years together.

Since breaking up with Morrone, DiCaprio has been dating all of them with young women. In December last year, for example, he hooked up with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas. Fun fact: Lamas was born in 1999. That's two years after DiCaprio played the role of Jack in Titanic in 1997. The fact that the two were spotted together also meant that it was over and over between Gigi Hadid and the actor, who, according to various sources, were 'getting to know each other better' a few months earlier.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. © John Sheene/ACE Pictures



Coincidentally together

Leonardo DiCaprio soon seemed to ignore Victoria Lamas, because in February the actor dominated international showbiz and social media for days because of his alleged relationship with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. They were photographed together at a party of singer Ebony Riley in Los Angeles and according to various media, they are dating. Usually well-established TMZ and People reported that DiCaprio and Polani are not a set. They happened to be next to each other and moved in the same group of friends, that’s all.

However, the actor now seems to be dating again. This became clear during Paris fashion week last week. This time it concerns the Flemish model Rose Bertram (28) who was previously together with the Dutch professional football player Gregory van der Wiel, with whom she also has two daughters. The two enjoyed several dates in Paris. They went out for dinner, went to a cabaret club together and were spotted in the same hotel in quick succession.

Rose Bertram ©AFP



Two women in Paris

Whether it is true love remains to be seen. The actor was recently linked to the British presenter Maya Jama (28). They also spent time together in Paris, after meeting at a party following the BAFTA awards last February. ,,Maya enjoyed herself until the wee hours with Leo and his friends. She couldn’t turn down that opportunity,” she said The Sun.

Is DiCaprio happy with all the attention for his love life? That is disgusting. "Leo is single and very frustrated with the hype that suggests he is only looking for very young women," a close friend of the actor recently told Daily Mail .,,It's just ridiculous that he can't go anywhere without being associated with the youngest woman in the room," she continued. "He wants to get rid of this image once and for all. It really bothers him that this continues to haunt him. Leo wants something like he had with Camila. Something real and serious."

Maya Jama © BBC/Fulwell 73



