Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student, scientist Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), discover that in a few months a huge comet will collide with the Earth and that, if it is not acted immediately, it will destroy all life on the planet. so they alert the government to take action on the matter. But, when they arrive at the White House, they meet Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), the president of the United States, an egomaniacal woman who is only interested in continuing to rise in the polls and who minimizes the alert by all means. What’s more, he decides to hide it.

Added to the laziness of the president is the banality of the media, who prefer to talk about the Super Bowl and take the scientists’ warning with humor. But there are also the interests of large corporations that take advantage of the circumstances and the skepticism of the same society that lives in the chaos of consumerism, the lack of values ​​and the mistreatment of the environment without control.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Randall Mindy) on stage with his fiction student, Jennifer Lawrence (Kate Dibiasky).

This afternoon, we have the opportunity to chat for a few minutes through the Zoom with two of the protagonists of the film Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The film, which is already in theaters in the capital, will debut this December 24 on Netflix and it is the day of the promotion for the world press that makes ‘virtual queue’ to access the exclusive cast of which others are also part Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylanze, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Mattew Perry, Ariana Grande, to name a few.

For the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the plot of Do not look up and the character of Doctor Mindy that he plays have fallen from the sky at a time when he has become one of the celebrities who practices the most activism in favor of the care of the planet and the preservation of natural resources in the world. In the film, Mindy is a brilliant, stressed and somewhat clumsy astronomer, who even succumbs to the charms of fame and superficiality (doing a wonderful love pair with Cate Blanchett), before exploding with the frustration of not being able to Yell at the world about the coming apocalypse.

For the actor, the plot of Do not look up and the character of Doctor Mindy that he plays have fallen from the sky.

“I am a scientist who is desperately trying to express this; a character like Dr. Fauci who gets lost, while Jen (Jennifer Lawrence) plays some kind of Greta Thunberg, an outspoken scientist. I honestly couldn’t be more proud to be part of a film that addresses this issue, ”reveals DiCaprio in this exclusive interview with La República.

Jonah Hill is also part of the stellar cast.

To build the character, both he and Jennifer Lawrence They consulted on the issue of climate change with Dr. Amy Mainzer, an astronomer and scientist, who worked, remotely, as an advisor to the cast and the entire team during the Covid-19 pandemic. What’s more, DiCaprio recently said that he spoke to her “about a hundred times.”

“I think it is incredibly important to include issues on climate change and political and social issues, especially at this tipping point where the climate crisis is a reflection of the society of who we are and the starvation we have taken. The genius of Adam McKay in this movie was generating a sense of intentional urgency. In a few months a comet will collide with planet earth, how do we deal with this imminent apocalypse? ”Reflects the actor, who also brings up the crisis due to the pandemic and what it has left us.

“The covid hit and we began to see a panorama of denial, truths and even alternate truths. I feel like this movie comes at the perfect moment where we are all looking at who we are as a community and how we are dealing with the consequences of not listening to the scientific community, “adds DiCaprio, the long-time iconic protagonist of Titanic.

Black comedy for a great mission

Beside him, a multi-award winner, Meryl Streep, highlights DiCaprio’s work on environmental issues. For the three-time Oscar winner, for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s decision (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011), there is no actor like him to star in this film. “I completely agree with Leo, he has a vested interest unlike any other actor in the cast. I don’t think anyone else of us has worked harder in the last few years for a breakthrough, having done multiple documentaries and was at the Glasgow conference on climate, but everyone felt a sense of mission with this film, “says the interpreter.

In Don’t look up, Streep magnifies the extravagance of Miranda Priestly, her character in The Devil Wears Fashion, to play President Janie Orlean, although this woman is arrogant, banal, leads her country irresponsibly, and is wildly selfish.

Meryl Streep plays the president of the United States, an egotistical woman who is only interested in continuing to rise in the polls.

For Meryl Streep, Exposing issues such as climate change, the political and economic interests of tycoons and a dying society without values ​​through black comedy, has been a wise decision on the part of director Adam McKay. “We are all glad that it was a mission accompanied by a joke because laughing is the way this message will better enter people’s consciences. When I feel helpless, when I hear something that is funny, even if it is strong for me or my beliefs, I recognize that it is something true and it gets into my head. So I hope Don’t Look Up helps everyone to look up, because we are in the eleventh hour. “