Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (48) has dominated international showbiz and social media for days because of his alleged relationship with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. The news caused a stream of critical reactions from prominent people, but the much-discussed photo of their ‘date’ would not be what it seems. Four questions.

How did the story start?

Leonardo attended a party hosted by singer Ebony Riley in Los Angeles on January 31. In the seat next to him sat model Eden Polani. The two were photographed together, the British newspaper Daily Mail unpacked it and spoke of a ‘cosy’ get-together.

The relationship is not inconceivable, because ‘Leo’ is known not to date women over the age of 25. News sites around the world took up the rumor and Polani’s name became frequent googling. The showbiz media immediately brought follow-up stories about who Leonardo’s new flame is, whereby the ‘alleged’ was hardly noticed anymore.

Who is Eden Polani?

She was born in Paris in 2003, her mother is French and her father is Israeli. In comparison, Leonardo was 29 years old at the time, his breakthrough film Titanic (1997) almost six years old.

Polani’s environment always told her to become a model, but she never took it seriously until she was discovered by the Israeli agency ITM Models. She has had modest success in recent years, including a cover shoot for the Bulgarian edition of Glamor. On Instagram, she shares her work and travel photos with her 245,000 followers.

Eden was previously in a relationship with Gil Ofer, the son of billionaire and businessman Idan Ofer. She studies psychology, has suffered from sleeping problems and migraines for years and draws a lot of support from her Jewish faith, she said Ynet.

Eden Polani on the cover of Glamor Bulgaria. © Glamor



How were the reactions?

Not tender. On social media, the news spread as a fait accompli and tweets with criticism collected hundreds of thousands of likes. Lawyer and opinion maker Charlotte Proudman particularly denounced the imbalance of power between the young Eden and the older, famous Leonardo.

If the actor dumps her when she is 25, she says he has only used Eden. “Women are not accessories or objects that men can collect to show off their success and discard when they are too old,” she writes in an essay for News week.

Men in particular defended the actor and noted that he is not doing anything illegal. Older women who have problems with it are dismissed as jealous, according to Proudman. He acknowledges that Leonardo does not commit a crime, but calls his practices “scary” and “sickening”. Read below the tweet



Well-known comedian Katherine Ryan also spoke of a "creepy" pattern, while others provided context to clarify how wrong the relationship would be. "Leonardo's girlfriend is so young that her school days were interrupted by corona," wrote comedian Rohita Kadambi, resulting in 460,000 likes. "Leonardo is almost 50 and is dating someone who attended her prom via Zoom," added linguistics professor Uju Anya.

Another shared a photo of actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the protagonists of the hit series The last of us. The two look like father and daughter, but are more or less the same age as Leonardo and Eden. The tweet received 433,000 likes.

Other sounds were rare, but did come: love columnist Jana Hocking argued Daily Mail that Eden really knows what she’s getting herself into and will only profit from the fame. Moreover: if he had been 19 and she had been 48, you would not have heard anyone, according to Hocking. Read below the tweet



But: is it true?

It doesn’t look like that. Usually well-established TMZ and People reported that Leonardo and Eden are not a set. They happened to be next to each other and moved in the same group of friends, that’s all. The sites referenced an anonymous source. In such a case, a statement is sometimes completely made up, but now it can just be a piece of damage limitation from Camp Leonardo. See also NATO | Niinistö: Contacts with the United States have been close, NATO was under pressure to make Finnish and Swedish membership progress

In any case, according to lawyer Proudman, the rumor underlines a broader problem of powerful men using women as jewelry and a society that glorifies that. The damage has already been done: Eden’s Instagram page is raining reactions that could hardly have escaped her. She is a victim and has to get away, people write, among other things. Or enjoy the years before she turns 25 and mainly strip Leonardo, others advise.

Eden herself has still not responded, but she does not seem to like the affair. Her profile would have been offline for some time on Wednesday.



