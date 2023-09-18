Del Vecchio’s inheritance, there is no agreement between the heirs: the minor children ask for the mapping of all the assets

After 15 months after Leonardo’s death Del Vecchio, the inheritance question still remains an open chapter and the family is split, the inheritance tax has divided the beneficiaries. The first step – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is now behind us with the transfer of the shares of the Luxembourg safe Dolphinimmediately assigned to the eight heirs of the entrepreneur who founded EssilorLuxottica they have 12.5% ​​of the safe each. There are six children Claudio, Marisa and Paola, born from the marriage with Luciana Nervo, Leonardo Maria (from his widow Nicoletta Zampillo), Luca and Clemente (from his partner Sabina Grossi). At their side the widow Nicoletta Zampillo and the son Rocco Basilico.

One last chapter remains to close. It concerns the other legacies included in the will, which must be executed by the heirs themselves: first of all, the distribution of inheritance taxesthe share of which is borne by all shareholders is estimated at approximately 110 million, the transfer of two houses owned by Delfin, valued at 77 millionin favor of the widow Nicoletta Zampillo, and the assignment of 2.15 million EssilorLuxottica shares to the CEO Francesco Milleri, who is also the president of Delfin, for a value estimated at 270 million.

A legacy conceived by Del Vecchio as a sign of gratitude e deep bond for the work done by the manager who contributed to making EssilorLuxottica great, and 22 thousand titles to the manager Romolo Bardin. Acceptance of inheritance with inventory benefit on the part of Luca and Clemente del Vecchio, the Cavaliere’s youngest sons, triggered a mapping of inherited assets. This is a mechanism which in turn gives rise to the possibility of collecting assets and paying debts, without however requiring members to pay personally the excess part That it could be worth around 40 million for each of Del Vecchio’s six children, for a value of the overall assets close to around 29 billion. The heirs are divided on the strategy to adopt and the times are getting longer.

