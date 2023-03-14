One of the greatest geniuses in the history of Italy, before Italy still received that name, was the son of a Slavic slave. A supposed princess captured and sold to a transalpine family with whom a Florentine notary had a son named none other than Leonardo. The novel, Caterina’s smile (Giunti, 2023), presented this Tuesday in Florence, is based on extensive documentary and archaeological research and leaves little doubt about the origin of the great genius. A story that broadens the horizons of the history of an Italy currently embroiled in identity and cultural debates much more obtuse than what the genesis of its culture was. Leonardo da Vinci was only half Italian. And his mother, seen from today’s political perspective, was an immigrant from the east who was prostituted and treated like a slave.

The book, presented to great fanfare this Tuesday ―with embargoes of all kinds included― and written by the Italian historian Carlo Vecce based on the discovery of a document in the Archives of Florence (northern Italy), may represent a turning point in studies on Leonardo. An artist around whom there were some gaps, but whenever he returns to the present he does so as a bestseller.

The fundamental revelation, which had already been suspected for at least 15 years but had not been confirmed with this degree of precision, indicates that the genius of the Renaissance was born in 1452 as a result of an extramarital affair between a wealthy notary of the Florentine Republic , Piero, and Caterina, a peasant girl of humble origins about whom practically nothing was known and who could neither read nor write in the language of the country where she arrived.

Carlo Vecce, author of the book ‘The smile of Caterina, Leonardo’s mother’. MARCO BERTORELLO (AFP)

Vecce, a collaborator in the past of the great expert on Leonardo Carlo Pedretti, explained in the presentation of the book that he has discovered a document in the State Archives of Florence that would confirm Caterina’s slave origin. It is about the “certificate of liberation” by her last mistress, a certain Monna Ginevra, who two years before had acquired her as a wet nurse from a Florentine gentleman. The document, dated November 2, 1452 (six months after Leonardo’s birth), is written “in the handwriting” of the notary Piero da Vinci, the man from whom she had previously become pregnant, the father of the future genius.

The story that the novel tells is also built around the trip that Caterina made to get to Florence. It is assumed that Caterina, daughter of Prince Yacob, who ruled one of the kingdoms over the highlands of the northern Caucasus mountains, lived at the gates of the Don River, on the Azov Sea. And that one July morning she was kidnapped by a group of Tartars. She was then sold to human traffickers, reduced to slavery, and sold.

Vecce explains that slavery was also a system in the Italian republics of the Middle Ages, especially for Venetian and Genoese merchants who traded in human beings. In Florence, the historian alleges, the market demanded above all young women whose destiny was to serve as nurses, caretakers, concubines or sexual slaves. Caterina was allegedly “recruited” by Donato di Filippo di Salvestroc Nati, an old Florentine adventurer and husband of Monna Ginevra, “who owned slaves in the Near East and the Black Sea region”.

Vecce states that Caterina was a Circassian (Northern Caucasus region) daughter of Jacob and that she was uprooted from her homeland, on the shores of the Azov Sea, when she was just a child and transferred to Italy. The documentation collected by the author of the book maintains that the life of Leonardo, his parents and the supposed “owners” of his mother were forever linked.

Monna Ginevra’s husband died in 1466, but shortly before that he had invested his money in the construction of a family vault in the convent of San Bartolomé de Monteoliveto. The notarial deed of this work appears again signed by Piero da Vinci. Leonardo precisely bequeathed to the sacristy of this abbey one of his youthful works, the annunciation (1472-1475). This painting is currently in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. “It is not a coincidence”, maintains the historian.

In addition, the author points out that in Milan, behind San Ambrosio, in the works for the construction of the new headquarters of the Catholic University, the chapel of the Immaculate Conception, that of the Virgin of the Rocks. The discovery of possible human remains suggests, says Vecce, that Caterina’s could also be found there.

