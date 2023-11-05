“As the Ministry of Culture we are following with great attention the news regarding the “Study for the martyrdom of Saint Sebastian“, a work which is currently in France and which several authoritative experts have already attributed to the great Leonardo da Vinci” This is how the Minister of Culture responds Gennaro Sangiuliano to Adnkronos regarding the controversy over the rare drawing attributed to Leonardo da Vinci which could leave France to be sold abroad: the owner, a private French collector, rejected an offer of 10 million euros by the Louvre Museum in Paris in the hope of being able to sell it for a much higher price (at least 17 million) at auctions in London, New York or Hong Kong.

“If the attribution of the drawing to the Italian genius were to be confirmed and if the work actually ended up at auction – Sangiuliano assures Adnkronos – the Ministry will check all possible avenuesincluding the involvement of private individuals and patrons, to make a purchase offer and allocate the work to a large Italian public museum”.

The conflict between the owner of the work, identified in court documents by the initials AB, and the ministry began after he initially planned to auction the work in Paris by Tajan in 2016 and requested an export certificate . The owner was also identified by the newspaper “Le Monde”, which first reported the news, as an eighty-year-old retired doctor, who said he had kept the “tiny” drawing in a box for half a century after inheriting it from father.

The French Ministry of Culture had rejected the export request on the basis that the “precious sheet” had the status of a national treasure and sent a letter to AB offering 10 million euros to purchase the work on behalf of the Louvre, but the owner rejected the offer.

The design was subsequently valued at around 17 million euros by two specialists, one each appointed by the ministry and one by the owner. The French Ministry of Culture then sent a letter to the owner in 2020 stating that he would not seek to purchase the drawing at that price. The owner submitted a new request for an export certificate, but at that point the Minister of Culture, Roselyn Bachelot, allegedly tried to convince him to give up with a letter in January 2021. Bachelot allegedly informed the owner, according to court documents, to believe that there were “serious and consistent presumptions that the drawing had been the result of a crime, in this case a theft” and would have asked him “to justify the lawful provenance of the property”.

The owner responded through his lawyer with a letter contesting the theft charge, before again trying to obtain an export certificate. The Ministry never responded and remained silent on the matter, so the owner eventually filed a complaint with the Court seeking an injunction forcing the Ministry to provide the certificate. Now the Administrative Court of Paris has issued the sentencesiding with the owner: it asked the French Ministry of Culture to issue the export license within two months and charged the State 2,000 euros for the legal costs incurred by the owner. Italy could therefore come into possession of the rare drawing attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci. (by Davide Desario)