Leonardo, well the accounts thanks to the helicopter business

Semester marked by growth in revenues and profits for Leonardo. The aerospace and defense group closed the period with revenues of € 6,576 million and show a positive trend (+ 4%) compared to the first half of 2021 (6.3 billion), mainly thanks to the performance of the helicopters. The ordinary net result rises to 267 million euros, (177 million in the first half of 2021), and is equal to the net result and benefits from the lower impact of financial and tax charges, in addition to the trend in EBIT. It grows profitability: debt rises a 418 million euros, substantially recording the same growth recorded in revenues with the Gie Atr which eliminates the negative performances recorded in the previous half year. The figure for the current period also includes the charges related to the Covid-19 emergency which, conversely, in the first half of 2021 were classified as non-recurring charges.

The growth of the first half of 2022 in relation to the Restated figure of the first half of 2021 to take into account these charges (374 million, with a ROS Restated of 5.9%) shows an improvement of 12%, equal to 0.5 pp of ros. EBIT, equal to 362 million euros, substantially benefits from the improvement in EBita compared to the first half of 2021 (347 million). Non-recurring costs for the period reflect the write-down of the exposure to the countries involved in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, for an amount of 33 mln. Vice versa, the figure for the first half of 2021 included, as mentioned, the charges related to the COVID-19 emergency. “The solid results of the first half – underlines Alessandro ProfumoCEO of the group – allow us to confirm the guidance for 2022, thanks to the improvement of all indicators, including EBITA and cash, and to the further consolidation of the growth of orders in all businesses, in domestic and international markets, the effect of which will continue throughout 2022. The positive opinion on Leonardo is also reflected by the revision to a positive outlook by S&P and Moody’s ”.

The financial trend sees free operating cash flow (FOCF): negative for 962 million euros and shows a significant improvement compared to the figure as at 30 June 2021 (negative for € mil. 1,380). This result reflects the expected positive trend of improvement, while confirming the usual interim profile characterized by significant cash absorption in the first part of the year. Group net debt, equal to 4,793 million euros, increased compared to December 31, 2021 (3.122 billion) mainly due to the aforementioned performance of the FOCFas well as for the purchase, completed in January 2022, of the equity investment in Hensoldt AG and the stake in the related companies transaction costs paid, for € mil. 617 in total.

Perfume: “The fall of Dragons? A shock”

“We were partly shocked by the end of the Draghi government experience” but with the future government “we do not expect any changes in the defense budget”. This was stated by the CEO of Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo, answering an analyst’s question on the scenario that opened the political crisis for the defense sector. “It is very difficult to say what will happen, if there will be a center-right or one with a majority similar to that of the Draghi government. However, we do not expect any changes in the defense budget,” he stresses. “The elections will be held on 25 September, the Chambers will meet on 13 October, we will arrive at the end of October for the new government”, says Profumo.

