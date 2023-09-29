Leonardo Castro’s emotional celebration after scoring with Millonarios: who was it for?

Millonarios is still in the race to retain the Colombia Cup title, which it won last year in the final against Junior de Barranquilla. Those led by Alberto Gamero receive Alianza Petrolera this Thursday in El Campín, in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The Colombian champion took the lead in the 26th minute, when Leonardo Castro made a brilliant play: he finished with a backheel after a precise cross from Daniel Ruiz.

In the middle of his celebration, Castro took out a piece of white cloth on which he showed a message: ‘Fly high, Grandma Ana,’ he said.

Who was the message addressed to? As commented in the broadcast of the match on Win Sports +, Ana, the grandmother of his wife, Daniela Múnera, passed away in recent days.

It was Castro’s 15th goal of the year with Millonarios. Three of them have been achieved in the Colombia Cup. In the League he has 8, 3 in the Copa Sudamericana and one in the Copa Libertadores.

Later, Édgar Guerra increased the advantage for Millonarios, in the 40th minute, by connecting, without letting it fall, a ball thrown into the heart of the area by full-back Samuel Asprilla.

