The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team reported that the players Diego Valoyes of FC Juárez and Stefan Medina of CF Monterrey will not be able to comply with the call made by technical director Néstor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 3 and 4 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new players who will make up the group of footballers will be: Juan David Mosquera belonging to the Portland Timbers and Leonardo Castro of Millonarios FC.

“Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Diego Valoyes and Stefan Medina a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity they can be part of the Colombian Senior National Team again,” was the message from the FCF. .

Castro arrives in Barranquilla

With a big smile, Leonardo Castro landed in Barranquilla on the morning of this Sunday to concentrate with the Colombian National Team, facing the double date of the South American qualifying round, where they face Uruguay and Ecuador on the third and fourth day.

“Hello Leo! Leonardo Castro joins the group of players in Barranquilla.

Welcome!”, It was the warm reception of the Colombian National Team to the Millonarios forward.

