Leonardo Castro live for the goal It is what he knows how to do, what excites him. What dreams asleep and what dreams awake. He arrived to millionaires for that reason, for that, thinking about that, because he masters that art of scoring goals, that is his job in all matches, on all pitches. And he has as great a confidence as El Campín. In 2022 he scored 24 goals with the Sports Pereira, a lot. He has just been the last goalscorer in the League with 15 goals and he was also champion, and for all that is that he is now dressed in blue, and with that heavy scorer label on his 30-year-old back.

When Castro speaks, with that Caucano accent (he was born in the Municipality of Tambo, but grew up in Pereira) his answers are also adorned with goals. The magic word is recurring in his vocabulary, like that striker who lives for that and thinks of nothing else. In addition, Castro makes it clear that he is not a scorer who contains his goals. Now that he is in Millonarios, he has no problem promising that he will score many goals, because that is his job, what the fans expect, and he knows it, and he faces that responsibility, and so that there are no doubts, at his debut he already did two against Pereira, his former team, and he is going for many more, he hopes that will be the case this Saturday when he will have his second challenge (after the postponed game against Toilima), against Jaguares, at El Campín (6:20 pm). Castro speaks and his word is a goal promise.

Hand in hand with Castro

Leonardo Castro, Millionaires player.

After the official debut and scoring two goals… tell us, how much does the blue shirt weigh?

Millionaires is an excellent club. I always have something clear and it is that the shirt that I wear is the shirt that I am going to enforce. I did it in the first game and that’s how we have to continue the rest of the tournament.

What did your first goals in Millonarios against Pereira mean?

It means a lot. I had a very good time with Pereira and now I am part of Millonarios and debuting that way is something that one as a footballer yearns for, and it was given to me.

Was that an appetizer for what is to come?

Yes. I’ve been having a good time, the truth is that’s what they brought me to, to score goals! Every day we have to improve much more… obviously they expect many goals from me and dedication on the pitch.

The forwards are streaky, but you have been in a great moment since all of 2022. How to keep that moment?

With work, calmly, with patience: they are going to watch games in which I will not be able to score but I will give everything, professionalism has to come, calmly and knowing that at any moment the ball can enter, and If in one or two games you don’t have the opportunity to score, the tranquility has to be higher.

Leonardo Castro, Millionaires player.

Peace of mind for you and the people…

Sometimes people are going to despair, they are going to say that they brought me in to score goals, but there are games that get complicated at times and it is difficult to score, but you work for that.

How to handle that heavy scorer label?

With professionalism, tranquility, patience, it is working every day in the best way, that is the most important thing. In one as a scorer, that I have come on a good run, you have to manage that.

Did you plan to live this present and reach Millionaires as champion and scorer?

No, not really, this is thanks to the good year I had, the good time I’ve been having, so many doors open and the best decision I made was Millionaires.

Playing in Bogotá and with such a big fan what does it mean?

Nice, especially for my career, it’s because of the work I did in Pereira: the most important thing was the goals.

His life has been one of much struggle, much battle. Is this an award for his effort?

I have had to fight a lot, first to become a professional, I worked very hard for that and I knew how to take advantage of the opportunity they gave me; This is the time to reap the fruits of so much effort.

What did you think of the team’s performance in the first official match?

Despite the downpour in Pereira, the state of the field, I saw a very complex team, where everyone runs, everyone scores; The collective is something that one looks for in a team and Millonarios is very clear about it.

Now he finds highly talented passers who will surely make his task easier…

Yes, that is something to make the most of, obviously I know that they are talented and at any moment they are going to leak a ball and there one has to be more aware.

How is that healthy competition going to be with Uribe and Ruiz?

No, look how easy it is, as you say, it’s a very healthy competition, I have two players with a lot of experience in charge, it’s taking advantage of that, adding more experience to my career is going to help me a lot.

What is the main instruction that Gamero has already given you?

What he always tells me is, to score goals, that’s the most important thing, also help to score, help to recover the ball and be organized.

What did Gamero say to you after the debut with just two goals?

I am happy, because it is knowing that they called me for that and in the first game scoring two goals is something that excites the team as well as the fans.

Every tournament is different, but how would this one improve on what you did in 2022?

The same, always work honestly, I think it’s something that makes you great, and keep scoring goals and become champion.

My goal is to pass the number of goals I scored last semester…

Exactly, what goals did you set in Millonarios: do you envision the title and a good Copa Libertadores?

Yes, one dreams of that, the goal I have is to pass the number of goals I scored last semester…

Is that confidence based on the fact that this is the best moment of your career?

Yes, it’s a dream. Because one as a player and a youngster tries to be better every day, and this year to be champion and scorer is something, as one says, unforgettable…

If I ask you about your great virtue, the one that makes you different, what is it?

Always from ‘9’ ‘9’, is where I identify myself much more, but if we have to move from there, I know how to do it in the best way, and I produce goal chances and have pass goals.

Is the Colombian National Team on your radar?

Yes, you work for that, first you work personally, then with the team and then aspiring to be called up to the National Team…

How do you imagine the official premiere at El Campín and the meeting with the fans?

I imagine the stadium full, not rooting for me, but for the whole team, and us putting on a good game so that the fans go home happy.

