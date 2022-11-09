There is a striker in Colombian soccer who accumulates dynamite in his boots, who has the goal in his sights to exploit it, who requires a minimum of space to turn and kick, and score and celebrate: that is Leonard Castrothe attacker who has the Sports Pereira excited in the League, leader of group A, and who challenges this Wednesday to Independent Santa Fe (6:15 p.m.).

Castro is 30 years old. He is a seasoned striker. With bustle and with many goals. Effort-based goals. He returned to Deportivo Pereira in January, the club where he started as a professional, to show that he likes that place, that those colors suit him, and that he is more relevant than ever, after his time with Independiente Medellín, where he won a league and two Colombian Cups.

Castro is in a splendid moment, he has 10 goals in the League and is stalking Jéfferson Duque, the Atlético Nacional striker who is already out of competition. So Castro is going for the golden boot, but before that, and above all else, Castro wants to lead his team to the final.

“I am happy for the moment we are living. This is thanks to the great group we have. The most important thing about these home runs was to start off on the right foot and it was possible to achieve it with a good show,” Castro said on Sunday after the game that they beat Junior, in a vibrant way, 4-3.

That day, Castro was a problem striker for Junior: unstoppable, permanent headache. His goal was with his seal, a turn and a shot to the opposite post from which the goalkeeper flew Sebastian Viera. Castro was the best on the field. But he has been appearing for a long time, and he has wings, he wants a title for the matecañas.



“This Pereira is here for great things, to fight for the final. Our dream is to become champions and stamp the first star on the ‘great matecaña’. For us, the fans, it would be a pride to be champions and leave history in the team”, said Castro in Win Sports.

Castro defines from the left, or from the right, he likes the walls, he takes advantage of them, but he is also fast and has precision in his shot. Thus, with those characteristics, he is how he has become the fashion forward.

Castro, a goal worker

Leonardo Castro, striker for Pereira.

If asked where it came from, he replies that it came out of nowhere. So it was. Leonardo Castro, who was born in the municipality of El Tambo, in the department of Cauca, and who has scored 91 goals in his career, had a somewhat fortuitous appearance. His own life paved the way for him. His dream was to play soccer, although for that he first had to earn a living, whatever it was.

Castro is a worker, not only a worker of the area, but of life. From a very young age he ventured into working life to help his family. He was a worker, but that was not his thing; then he worked in homes of agricultural products, but that was not his thing either; so he had no problem dedicating time to garbage collection, for a cleaning company, and that wasn’t his thing either, but there he arrived as the best reinforcement for the corporate soccer team. So his working life opened the field to his sporting life.

It was already rumored in the city that a young striker was wreaking havoc in the area, but his real opportunity had yet to materialize. He tried his luck elsewhere, La Equidad, Envigado and Barranquilla, and nothing. He thought about throwing in the towel. But his destiny was to return to Pereira. There he was waiting for his destiny. Leonardo Castro did not miss his opportunity. He turned professional at the age of 22, and since then he has been a goalscorer.

He debuted with the teacher Joseph Ferdinand Santa in 2014 in a match against Boca Juniors de Cali. That day he scored. He didn’t get promoted, but he did take flight. Independiente Medellín went for him and took him in 2016. In the DIM he was champion, but when he was doing better, injuries reduced his career, they were the uncomfortable trip. One of them, the one that soccer players fear the most: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which took him off the pitch for 6 months.

In 2021 the DIM gave him an exit letter, so Castro, with many goals in tow, returned to his Pereira. In the first semester he scored 9 goals and now he walks straight. He is a key player in Alejandro Restrepo’s team, who leads group A. “Personally, I am very happy because I have had the confidence of the teacher, he has given us all that confidence and that is what makes the team wherever it is in this moment”, added the striker.

His next challenge will be today against Santa Fe, a team that he has already analyzed. “We know how Santa Fe has been playing, it is a high-ranking team, it has an excellent coach and I think it will be a final. We have to go with the mentality of bringing us the three points”.

Castro, who was Central American champion with the Colombian National Team in 2018, missed the recent microcycle of the senior team due to injury. But he doesn’t bother. His opportunities will come, especially if he continues with that frenetic pace of scoring.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

more sports news