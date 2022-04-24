Since Leonard Bell was announced in the South American U-20 who conquered Ecuador and in which he was the top scorer, has experienced more disappointments than joys in his early years as a professional footballer. He arrived the signing of him by the wolverhampton, where he has not made his debut, and two assignments where he failed to demonstrate his skills. However, in Inter-Miamiin a city he knows well, begins to confirm his category as a striker.

The footballer of Guayaquilformed in Barcelonadazzled with Tri months after the South American won third place in the World Cup in Poland. He was revealed as a skilful striker with the ball despite his height, with great resources for the shot and above all to appear far from the area and create together in combination with his teammates. In addition, he left technical details of an important footballer, one of those that remain in the retina.

hard moments

Despite the fact that he did not score in the World Cup, he was indispensable for the coach Jorge Celico and the interest of a large number of European clubs was sustained. He finally went to the wolves and a few months later Covid-19 spread throughout the world. When the competitions resumed, he played on loan at the Famalicão Portuguese and only participated in nine games to score two goals.

It was not much better during his stay in the Grasshopper Swiss. He played 14 times to achieve only three goals. He again returned to England but he still hadn’t shown enough to stay at the club. Premier Leaguefor which a third transfer came, to Inter-Miamiprobably his last great opportunity to stay in the elite.

Top scorer in the United States

The beginnings in mls have been difficult for Campaign. He has appeared in each of the franchise’s eight games. Florida but in two he appeared as a substitute and in others he was substituted after not performing at the expected level. However, everything changed when the technician Phil Neville He decided to turn his formations around due to the poor run of results. Campaign He was a permanent fixture at the front of the attack and Gonzalo Higuaín has been left out of the plans for this part of the season for the time being.

The Ecuadorian won over his new fans with a hat-trick against New England Revolution to close the streak of four consecutive losses and since then Inter Miami has won four games in a row. They defeated Seattle SoundersAlso to Miami F.C. in the cup with a new goal from Campaign and the difficult duel against Atlanta United the striker led the comeback with a goal and an assist. It is without a doubt his best moment as a player since that tournament played three years ago in Chili.

There are barely six months left until the start of the Qatar World Cup Y Campaign It’s time to receive the call again alfaro, who has counted on him despite his difficult stages at club level. The last time he was in a call was last September and in the playoffs He only got to participate in one game.