Martina Maccari, the partner of Leonardo Bonucci, told the details of their love story up to the illness of their son

Martina Maccari, the wife of Leonardo Bonucci, told the details of their love story. The girl talked a bit about everything, confiding the details of the beginning of their love story until the malasti adel son Matteo.

Martina Maccari and Leonardo Bonucci met in 2008, their story was born for fun. Initially, says the woman, Leonardo was not her type at all, their love story was a real bet: until, the June 21, 2011 they swore eternal love.

An intimate ceremony that sealed their love. Just a few days ago they celebrated their 10 years of marriage and from their union three wonderful children were born: Leonardo, Matteo and Matilda.

Matteo was cured of a serious pathology in 2016, after a long path of medical and specialist treatment. Martina Maccari told how she experienced the child’s illness and how they dealt with health problems.

We were on vacation, Matteo was 2 years old. We never thought we had to face such a thing, that our son was in danger of life. Suddenly everything collapses. We learned of the disease when we returned to Turin. He wasn’t well, there was something wrong. We did a checkup and they told us that we couldn’t wait, he had to have an operation right away. Matteo has developed a nice character, he is a lion. He knows what happened and while not spoiled, he sometimes knows he can leverage it.

Just during the pandemic, Leonardo Bonucci donated to the hospital of “Città della Salute di Torino”, 120 thousand euros to help health personnel, help for doctors but also a gesture of gratitude to thank those who helped their son.