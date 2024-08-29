Was Leonardo Bertulazzi, a fugitive from the Red Brigades, was arrested today in Buenos Aires for extradition purposes. The refugee status he had obtained there in 2004 was revoked by the competent Argentine authorities. Already arrested in 2002 by the State Police of Buenos Aires, following a complex investigation conducted by the men of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police, together with the police of the Digos of Genoa and Interpol, he was then released a few months later.

Bertulazzi, belonging to the Genoese column of the Red Brigades, must serve a total sentence of 27 years in prison for crimes ranging from kidnapping, subversive association and armed gang. A fugitive since 1980, he was guilty, among other things, of participation in the kidnapping of naval engineer Piero Costawhich took place in Genoa on 12 January 1977. The kidnapping was aimed at acquiring financial means to finance terrorist activity; 50 million lire were used to purchase the apartment at Via Montalcini 8, in Rome, where Aldo Moro was held prisoner.

The Argentine Police carried out the restrictive measure in the presence of the Italian Intelligence and managers and investigators of the Italian police in service at the Central Directorate of Prevention Police, the Digos of Genoa and the Service for International Police Cooperation, present in Buenos Aires for several weeks. (by Silvia Mancinelli)