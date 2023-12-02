War in Leonardo’s Foundation between Cingolani and Violante

A tough challenge is being played out on Leonardo’s “Civiltà delle Macchine” Foundation. Il Fatto Quotidiano claims that “a low-intensity war has begun between the CEO of the defense industry, the former minister Roberto Cingolani, and the president of the Luciano Violante Foundation, expiring in a year: the former wants the latter out and has already begun to limit his powers and fields of intervention”.

According to Il Fatto, “the former president of the Chamber (and former many other things), credited with a good relationship with Giorgia Meloni and even better with undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, he was there doing his thing: on the other hand Civiltà delle Macchina had a budget of three million until last year (which has now been reduced), he had brought the historic magazine of the same name back to life, he was making and is making partnership agreements collaboration with a myriad of entities”.

Then, Il Fatto continues, the arrival of Cingolani. “The former minister set his sights on the Foundation and launched a series of initiatives that today take power away from Violante and announce his farewell for tomorrow. The budget cuts, as mentioned, are the first move even if they clash with the recent decision to hire two former Sky journalists from the outside: Jordan Foresi and Helga Cossu, the latter even as manager of Leonardo and general director of the Foundation” .

A role in this match Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti could also play itFatto Quotidiano always claims, “that in its attempt to build a Roman network it tried to put a foot in the Foundation but was rejected by Cingolani himself, who wants to make the foundation report to the company”.

