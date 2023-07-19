Who is Tommy Gilardoni, the friend of Leonardo Apache La Russa

His name is Tommy Gilardoni, the friend of Leonardo Apache La Russa who was with the son of the president of the Senate on the night in which a sexual assault against a 22-year-old girl allegedly took place.

The 24-year-old, originally from Como but residing in London, has been entered in the register of suspects for sexual violence: this is a necessary act to allow the young man to appoint a lawyer and consultants who can participate in the technical investigations of the investigation.

In her complaint, the 22-year-old had said that she had met Leonardo La Russa in a nightclub in Milan on May 18th. The girl, after having a drink, would no longer remember anything about her, finding herself naked in bed with Leonardo Apache La Russa the following day.

La Russa, according to what was reported by the 22-year-old, had told her that she had “had a relationship with me under the influence of drugs”. Even a friend, whom she has never seen, would have had a relationship with her young woman without her knowledge.

According to what is learned, the investigators would have identified Tommy Gilardoni thanks to the words of Ignazio La Russa who, in defending his son from the accusations, had spoken of “a friend of his who arrived from London, where my son also studies”.

By checking the flights on the Milan-London route, the investigators thus arrived at the 24-year-old who is in the English capital where, according to rumors, he has an activity linked to the world of music, also working as a DJ in his spare time.