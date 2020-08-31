Neither the classification to his first final of the Champions League has been able to guarantee the continuity of Thomas Tuchel at PSG. The German coach faces his more than possible last season in Paris amid an escalation of discrepancies with the directive that even led to the possibility that Allegri was his replacement in the Parisian team.

Sources close to PSG confirm to Le Parisien that Tuchel continues to be in the crosshairs of fans, management and players. Some members of the squad are still puzzled by the management of the PSG coach changes in the Champions League final leaving Mauro Icardi without playing and entering Choupo-Moting before. He has not yet managed to gain the trust of the team, although he did settle his differences with Mbappé, after he recriminated him in several games for taking him off the field.

Without a doubt, the issue that has sparked the most debate in France has been that of Thiago Silva. Following the French Cup final between PSG and Saint-Étienne on July 24, Tuchel left a hint to Leonardo stating that “in football, anything can happen”, in relation to the possible extension of the contract of the former Parisian captain. Leonardo was silent all summer about it and only spoke to officially announce his departure from the French capital.

Thus, The fact of leaving Icardi without minutes in the Champions League final was understood as a declaration of intentions from Tuchel to Leonardo. As the sports director had not renewed Cavani and had invested more than € 60 million in the Argentine forward, the German decided to give minutes to Choupo-Moting before the former Inter in the most important game in PSG history, further widening the differences between the two sides. That is why, if Tuchel does not win the Champions League in May, his journey in Paris could come to an end after three irregular seasons.