The renewal of Mbappé has radically changed the situation at PSG. To think that his greatest figure was leaving and leaving them with Messi and Neymar at a very low level. To stay and remodel the entire club at the hands of Al-Khelaifi.
According to all the information, Mbappé will have power in the decisions that are made from now on at PSG. Both in the transfer policy and in the internal structure of the club. The first decision has been to fire Leonardo. The Brazilian was criticized in recent years for the bad transfer policy, with reinforcements who were not up to the task and who left the club with low returns. In exchange, the one who will come will be Luis Campos, who rang last summer to reach Real Madrid. Leonardo’s dismissal would have occurred hours after the Parisian club extended Mbappé’s contract until 2025. In fact, Leonardo didn’t even go to the game.. At the moment, it has not been made official.
All this rebounds directly on Pochettino who still has a year on his contract and it is not known if he will be fired. Zidane today seems ruled out for the PSG bench, so a new candidate would have to be found. The Argentine left this sentence at a press conference: “I hope the best is yet to come. The dream is to win the Champions League. It became an obsession for this club and I want to achieve it”. His wish is to stay.
#Leonardo #Pochettino #continue #PSG
