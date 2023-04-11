There have been many celebrities who have expressed their feelings before the surprise death of Mexican singer, songwriter and actor Julián Figueroa, at 27 years of age. He son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, died last night at his mother’s house, located in Jardines del Pedregal, in Mexico City; while he was sleeping he had an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

Through his social networks, the singer-songwriter Leonardo Aguilarone of the members of the renowned Aguilar Dynasty, regretted the sudden death of Julián Figueroa, with whom he had a close friendship. “The people who are gone live in our hearts and we keep them alive through actions that honor their memory.”

Pepe Aguilar’s son He said he felt a deep sadness, because he never imagined something like this. “We lacked a lot of time, many songs to compose. I love you very much friend, thank you for always inspiring me, we needed to do our duet, I will write it and I will have it ready for when we meet again.”

The brother of the singer Ángela Aguilar, showed how well they had when they met. On video, with a peculiar tone of voice, it even seemed that he was imitating Luis Miguel, Julián Figueroa said: “hello my people, how are you? a lot and here they are in my heart”.

Leonardo Aguilar also shared some text messages that Julián Figueroa sent him on November 25, 2020, the day his grandmother Flor Silvestre died, one of the most emblematic singers of ranchera music and an icon of the golden age of Mexican cinema, like her husband Antonio Aguilar. “My brother, I am very sorry for the death of your granny, the people who have passed live in our hearts and we keep them alive through actions that honor their memory. I am sure that she was very proud of you, you know that I appreciate you,” he wrote. Julian Figueroa.

In addition, he remembered the time when they shared the stage during the Los Premios de la Radio ceremony in 2015, as part of a tribute to Joan Sebastian; both interpreted the song “Bandido de amores”.