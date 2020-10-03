Despite the resounding victory over Angers (6-1), the fires in Paris still do not go out. Leonardo, PSG director, responded to Thomas Tuchel in the mixed zone after he complained in the previous match played yesterday of the lack of signings of the team before one of the most demanding calendars in recent years.

“Tuchel has to understand the current delicate situation. We have had more than € 100 million less than income and we also have the Financial Fair-Play. The club and I have not liked his statements regarding the lack of signings. If someone is not satisfied, they have to go. I will discuss it with him in private, “said the Brazilian in the post-match mixed zone.

The relationship between Tuchel and Leonardo has been broken for many months. The German did not like that Cavani and Thiago Silva left without renewing and the sports director had even probed Allegri to replace him on the bench before the coronavirus crisis. Barring surprise, this will be the former Dortmund coach’s last season at PSG.