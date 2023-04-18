Karla Tarazona She is not willing to continue listening to excuses from Leonard León, who has a debt of 78,000 soles for not having paid alimony to his children with the host of “Préndete”. In addition, the Judiciary gave the order preventing him from leaving the country. For this reason, with his lawyer, she appeared on the Lady Guillén program to give more details of the legal procedures that will be taken into account in order to obtain justice for the minors involved.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona after Leonard León’s request to reduce his debt: “Impossible, it is not negotiable”

Leonard León could end up in prison

At the end of your conversation, Karla Tarazona He made it clear that he will go as far as necessary for his children to receive their alimony, which by law corresponds to them and which has not been fulfilled by the singer Leonard León. As the presenter’s defense said, criminal measures would be taken, in case the cumbiambero is a repeat offender with his irresponsibility.

“Why do you have to be condescending to these kinds of guys, give them so much respite and wait so long if when those kids needed him, he didn’t care either? My position, right now, after so many years of enduring so much, is that this is not going to be negotiable, and it will go as far as it has to go, and the consequences are not my actions, they are your own acts. that lead you to where we are now“, she said visibly annoyed.

YOU CAN SEE: Leonard León: they issue an impediment to leaving the country after a complaint by Karla Tarazona

Leonard León asked to reduce the debt of 78,000 soles

At the time, Leonard Leon He went out to explain and try to justify his debt of 78,000 soles for alimony for his children with Karla Tarazona. He stopped transferring the money due to the pandemic, but as the months went by and the reduction of restrictive measures, his economic situation improved and he was able to pay part of what he owed little by little.

“It has to be discounted, it has to be taken into account. We are not talking about 78,000 soles, all the deposits that I have been making in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 have to be subtracted,” he said on social networks.

#Leonard #León #prison #Karla #Tarazona #quotIt #goquot