Leonard Leon He could go to jail, if he does not resolve the alimony debt of his two children, Stefano and Alessandro, as a result of his relationship with Karla Tarazona. This information was revealed by Lady Guillén on August 9 on the program “D’ Mañana”.

Rafael Fernández’s wife has already criminally denounced the cumbiambero. “Karla is going through a judicial process and she has already requested the omission for judicial assistance. In other words, she has already filed a criminal complaint against Leonard León and he has to pay him an extremely high amount” Lady Guillen said.

Then, ‘Metiche’ announced the large sum. “Lady, apparently the amount would be 81,000 soles, that’s what Karla told me,” she added.

Lady Guillén congratulates Karla Tarazona’s actions

In recent months, the ex-partner has starred in media scandals, however, now the businesswoman has decided to opt for legal channels. This news was celebrated by Lady Guillén, who is also a lawyer.

“I congratulate her for having executed that because as a woman and as a mother of a family she has done the right thing, to assert the right of her children to everything that corresponded to them since they were born,” she added.

What would be the future of Leonard León, if he did not pay the outstanding debt?

Then, Lady Guillén took advantage of the cameras to address Leonard León and ask him to reflect before it’s too late.

“If Leonard does not pay these approximately 70 thousand soles, you can go to jail straight away. . Do not expect to be inside so that you just want to become aware and pay this money in full because I understand that Karla wants to charge it to you in cash, ”she asserted.

The TV host revealed that she plans to take a long trip abroad at the end of the year with her little ones. Photo: Karla Tarazona/ Leonard Leon/ Instagram

“Karla does not want to reach any agreement, what agreement can you have with the food of a creature? From day one that you forget about your son, you are already abusing them psychologically,” Guillén concluded.