In a few days it will be six years without the Canadian poet on the planet. His poems and songs have been traveling companions since the early eighties of the last century until today. Riguito, the youngest, is six years old. When he rides his bike and sees the eagles standing in the field, he gets off and runs after them: They take flight and stop at the domes of houses. He asks why they are there, and is told how Cohen did it, because they feel like it’s a tall tree. Also, for weeks now, every afternoon he sees a little bird with a red breast perched on a dry branch. He assures that he waits for him, and it has coincided that the little red-breasted bird is there, when we pass by on the bicycles.

of a wire

Let us remember, kind reader, Leonard Cohen’s musicalized poem “How a bird on the wire” (Bird on the wire), from the album “Canciones desde un cuarto” (Songs from a room) of 1969. It will always be there, to read it, tell it and listen to it musicalized to the little ones and to the not so much. It talks about things we see and feel every day and things we wish we could see more often: ambition, honesty, kindness, and humility. There are some lines published in EL DEBATE back in 2004 and edited, today, for Riguito.

Cohen commented that he wrote that song while on an island in Greece, shortly after the electricity poles were put up and a wire was left right in front of his window. This disturbed him for a long time, as he obstructed a beautiful view. Then, one morning he saw a bird standing on the wire, and it made him see everything in a new light: for the bird there was no difference between the wire and the branch of an almond tree. Suddenly, he said, the wires became beautiful to me.

The first part reads: “Like a bird on a wire, like a drunk in a midnight choir, I have tried my way to be free. Like a worm on a hook, like a knight from an old book, I’ve saved all my ribbons for you. If I haven’t been kind, I hope you can put it aside. If I have not been honest, I hope you know that I will never stop being honest with you.

The love story for Cohen comes as for Sthendal and crystallization: the wire is transformed into a set of crystals in the salt mine. For Cohen, from the perception of the bird, as the person he loves, the electric wire feels and becomes the branch of a tree, just as when a loved one leaves aside his defects and feels perfect, crystallized according to Sthendal.

of honesty and ambition

The second part of the song is the portrait of suffering by unconscious action. What it touches becomes wounded, tears whoever wants to caress, breaks and offends whoever comes to help. It is blind and rude arrogance, anguish… The answer comes as a slogan, a promise, an oath to a loved one: I will take care of you and be with you, always, all for you. And in that you are when the fight between humility and ambition returns. That eternal conflict that comes precisely from the origin, from the beginning, from the cry that started the separation and life.

And, once again, the certainty that has been given to him must be returned: Dad and Riguito, always!! The daily struggle remains, to continue reading with him, discovering nature. And, above all, accompany him at the beginning of his elementary school: the encounter with his own responsibility and that of others.

Paragraphs: Freedom and seven years

Cohen ends by taking up the first lines: “Oh! Like a bird on a wire, like a drunk in a midnight choir, I’ve tried my way to be free.” The fight for freedom is the legacy. Riguito, it will allow you to see the wire as a tree. There it is, nothing is going to stop progress. It is part of reality, even if it is not part of nature, it is part of you and your environment. Faced with that, there is nothing left but to return to honesty, kindness, humility and ambition. Four cardinal points that have been defining one’s own future…Without freedom there is only death, the beast that destroys, anguish shattering everything and whoever it approaches. That’s why the cry that insists: I’ve tried to be free, so that when my loved one comes I can make up for everything… (Readings, EL DEBATE, 1/Feb/2004). He already accepted: “At home the seven years Rigo, then Rigoberto”.