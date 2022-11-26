Veracruz.- In the last few hours, the video that shows how a lion cub escaped of the house where they kept her in the state of veracruz. After going viral, the owner of the animal came out to show her face.

It was through different social networks where a series of clips were published in which the little cat can be seen walking well relieved of grief through the streets of the state of Veracruz. Despite the calm attitude of the mammal, an uproar broke out on the virtual platforms.

According to what can be seen in the different recordings that were taken in the Lomas Residencial subdivision in the Riviera Veracruzanathe lion cub was quietly walking around the place without apparent supervision.

Meanwhile, in a second viral video you can see how the lioness mated with a dog that was passing through the said subdivision and they both started running when the feline’s owner went looking for her.

After he popularized the fact, the residents of the residential reported the presence of the lion cubsince they feared that it was going to attack someone who was on the site.

It was in this way that, before the notice of the witnesses of what happened, members of the Earth Mission Association They called the competent authorities to appear at the Veracruz housing unit.

For his part, the president of Earth Mission, Sergio Armando González, explained that the feline that scared the Veracruz community is a juvenile lion, which apparently escaped from its owner, for which he maintained that it represented a danger to citizens.

In this sense, he emphasized that it is not enough to have the papers that prove the legal origin of the lion cub, but that the person must meet the conditions required to have this type of animal.

In addition to the above, he pointed out that the presence of the feline in the streets was denounced before the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA), so it is expected that the officials of the unit go to the place.

Owner of escaped lion cub reacts

After the sighting of the lion cub in the Lomas Residencial subdivision on the Veracruz Riviera went viral on the internet, the owner of the little animal, identified as Yessica, came out to defend herself.

Regarding what happened, the Internet user maintained that her lioness is not dangerous, for which she criticized the fact that they have reported the fact to the authorities.

“I had the entire civil force outside my house and all for Nala (…) They call this danger? Is she still a baby and that’s why they sent 5 patrols? (…) She only left for 5 minutes and everything the mess they made… Well, Nala became famous, now they want more photos with her,” published the woman by profession lawyer in the post to which she added photos and videos of the puppy.