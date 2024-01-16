People have begun to speculate a lot, since various types of clues have been released on social networks and in the statements of people related to the Panzas Verdes. To begin with, the president of the team, Jesus Martinez Murguiapublished on his account xbefore Twitter, a message with emoticons of a clock accompanied by six bombs. That suggests that a surprise is coming.

Kill me with bombs, my Presi of the soul. — Club León (@clubleonfc) January 16, 2024

Finally, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel gave more details on what could be the most important addition for this C2024. The journalist explained that there are advanced steps with an agreement in principle by the former captain of the Mexican team.