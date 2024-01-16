Although the 2024 Clausura Tournament has already begun, Liga MX, clubs are still making moves to their squads. There are still several names that are being used to reach Mexican soccer, such as Javier Hernandez with the Chivashowever, Lion wants to drop the bomb of the semester with an experienced midfielder.
From Seville, a source revealed to the Multimedia Group that La Fiera is working hard to sign the Mexican Andres Guardadoof the Real Betis from Spain. The Little Prince has gone on to have a secondary role in the Betic squad, which is why the Bajío club would be seeking to convince him to return to Mexico, just as they did in the past with Rafael Marquez.
People have begun to speculate a lot, since various types of clues have been released on social networks and in the statements of people related to the Panzas Verdes. To begin with, the president of the team, Jesus Martinez Murguiapublished on his account xbefore Twitter, a message with emoticons of a clock accompanied by six bombs. That suggests that a surprise is coming.
On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach Jorge Bavaalso stated: “Now at this moment we have a vacant foreign spot, I can't tell you names because it goes hand in hand with Mexican players who can join and then decide the best option from abroad”.
Finally, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel gave more details on what could be the most important addition for this C2024. The journalist explained that there are advanced steps with an agreement in principle by the former captain of the Mexican team.
It would be a million euros that would be paid to the Real Betis plus the signing bonus. This would lead to the formation of Atlas to be the best paid of the Esmeraldas, that is, approximately two million dollars per year plus bonuses, without forgetting a life project and development of personal projects for him and his family. For now they are still analyzing the payment plans and the contract, so the next few hours would be vital.
