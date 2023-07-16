Both are located in the West Group 3 next to Los Angeles Galaxywhere only two will advance to the round of 32 phase.

At the moment, the Canadians are ninth in the Western Conference with 28 points, however, they still have a chance to break into the PlayoffsWhile La Fiera has only won one of their first three Mexican championship clashes, they are nonetheless the current champion of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhich will participate in the Club World Cup 2023so it is expected that it can transcend in the binational contest.

Regarding the movement, these were the words of the sports director, axel schuster: “Since joining the club in April 2022, Andrés has proven to be a key player in our system and one of the best in the league in his position. Andrés and his family have embraced our club and city and we are very happy to confirm that he will be with us for the long term. Andrés has already won back-to-back Canadian championships and will play an important role in helping us achieve our goals this year and beyond.”.

“It is owned by football, not just by an Argentine. Having him in the same competition is something different. God wants to find us and eliminate us. In that sense it is exciting, beyond Messi and what can revolve around a contract of this magnitude, the honor is to represent León in a competition to move football in the confederation “indicated.

“We are excited to compete, beyond the fact that it is a tournament in which the demands are greater for the Mexican teams than the MLS teams, since they have to play at home and aspects that are extremely decisive for a competition, but we aspire to reach decisive instances. ”ended.

