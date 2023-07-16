Next Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023, a tournament that changed its format for this third edition and that will be attended by all the teams from Liga MX and MLS. Precisely that day they will go into action Vancouver Whitecamps and León, who will hold their meeting in the BC Place of Vancouver.
Both are located in the West Group 3 next to Los Angeles Galaxywhere only two will advance to the round of 32 phase.
At the moment, the Canadians are ninth in the Western Conference with 28 points, however, they still have a chance to break into the PlayoffsWhile La Fiera has only won one of their first three Mexican championship clashes, they are nonetheless the current champion of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhich will participate in the Club World Cup 2023so it is expected that it can transcend in the binational contest.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Friday, July 21
location:Vancouver, Canada
Stadium: BC Place
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: ViX
Online streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
As will happen throughout this tournament, this will be the first time the two have met, having never met in any international or friendly tournament.
VANCOUVER: GPPGE
LION: GPGGP
Just last Tuesday, the team announced the signing of the Paraguayan defensive midfielder Andres Cubaswho agreed to a Designated Player contract extension through the end of 2026, with an option to 2027.
Regarding the movement, these were the words of the sports director, axel schuster: “Since joining the club in April 2022, Andrés has proven to be a key player in our system and one of the best in the league in his position. Andrés and his family have embraced our club and city and we are very happy to confirm that he will be with us for the long term. Andrés has already won back-to-back Canadian championships and will play an important role in helping us achieve our goals this year and beyond.”.
Goalie: Yohei Takaoka
defenses: Luis Martins, Ranki Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon
midfielders: Adrian Cubas, Pedro Vite, Alessandro Schöpf, Ryan Raposo, Julian Gressel
strikers: Ryan Gauld, Brian White
substitutes: Sebastian Berhalter, Russell Teibert, Ali Ahmed, Isaac Boehmer, Deiber Caicedo, Simon Becher, Matteo Campagna, Sergio Córdova, Levonte Johnson
Before his last duel MX League prior to the League Cupthe Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon he said he was excited by the possibility of facing his compatriot Lionel Messi in the contest, after he joined the inter miamiHe also spoke about the excitement that causes him to compete against the Americans.
“It is owned by football, not just by an Argentine. Having him in the same competition is something different. God wants to find us and eliminate us. In that sense it is exciting, beyond Messi and what can revolve around a contract of this magnitude, the honor is to represent León in a competition to move football in the confederation “indicated.
“We are excited to compete, beyond the fact that it is a tournament in which the demands are greater for the Mexican teams than the MLS teams, since they have to play at home and aspects that are extremely decisive for a competition, but we aspire to reach decisive instances. ”ended.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
defenses: Adonis Frias, Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo
midfielders: Iván Rodríguez, Lucas Romero, Iván Moreno, Elias Hernández
strikers: Víctor Dávila, ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Ángel Mena
substitutes: Osvaldo Rodríguez, Federico Viñas, Omar Fernández, Borja Sánchez, Paul Bellón, Fidel Ambriz, Alfonso Blanco, ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Brian Rubio, Héctor Uribe
Being the current champion of concachampions and have a template without much modification, it is expected that Lion can surpass the Vancouver Whitecapsalthough it will not be an easy thing as the Canadians are the locals.
Leon 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#León #Vancouver #Whitecaps #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply