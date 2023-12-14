Lion will have its debut in the Club World Cup 2023. La Fiera, as current champion of the Concacaf Champions League, will face the Urawa Red Diamonds of the Japanese league, champions of the AFC Champions League.
The team led by Nicolás Larcamón has had ten days of preparation after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of Apertura 2023 against América.
This is everything you need to know about the duel between León and Urawa Reds in the Club World Cup.
You can see the game through the signal FIFA+.
Goalkeeper: R. Cota
Defense: I. Moreno, A. Frías, P. Bellón, W. Tesillo, J. Ramírez
Medium: O. Fernández, F. Ambriz, J. Rodríguez
Forward: F. Viñas, N. López
Prior to the duel against the Japanese team, Nicolás Larcamón, La Fiera coach, indicated that this confrontation will be like “the final of the world” for him and his team.
If they beat Urawa Reds, the Mexican team would face Manchester City in the semifinal of the tournament.
In the same sense, Ángel Mena, figure of the emerald team, stated that the team has the “responsibility to transcend and go as far as possible in the tournament.”
Goalkeeper: S. Nishikawa
Defense: T. Ogiwara, A. Scholz, M. Hoibraten, A. Ohata
Medium: K. Yasui, K. Iwao, S. Nakajima
Forward: Y. Koizumi, T. Takahashi, B. Linssen
Alexander Scholz, defender of Urawa Teds, indicated in an interview with the FIFA.com portal that playing against León, “a very passionate Mexican team with good individuality” will be quite a challenge.
The Red Diamonds element stated that the clash of cultures and styles will be very interesting for viewers to see.
Leon 0 – 1 Urawa Reds
#León #Urawa #Reds #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply