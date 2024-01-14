Next Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Green Bellies of Lion will receive the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León in the duel corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The match will take place until Wednesday due to an agreement between the directors of both squads, since both Tigres and León closed ranks late in the month of December. Tigres for reaching the final and the Esmeraldas for their participation in the club world cup.
When? Wednesday, January 17
Place: Lion
Stadium: Leon Stadium
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: Fox Premium
streaming:Vix
The Uruguayan Jorge Bava, only forty-two years old, already had a brief experience in Mexican soccer, when in 2008, while still a player, he wore the Rojinegros del Atlas shirt. As a coach, however, it will be next Wednesday when he has his first game, so everyone's eyes will be on the South American strategist, who has just done things very well in the Uruguayan league.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: William Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Iván Moreno
Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, Iván Rodríguez, Gonzalo Nápoli and Elías Hernández
Forwards: 'Diente' López and 'Plátano' Alvarado
Tigres will have to face the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament with the significant loss of its starting goalkeeper Nahuel: 'Patón' Guzmán. This is due to the expulsion suffered in the final against the Águilas del América, an action that will keep him off the field for the first three days. The Colombian Luis Quiñones will not be able to see action on matchday one either.
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Aquino, Pizarro, Samir and Angulo
Midfielders: Diego Lainez, Fernando Gorriarán, Rafa Carioca and Sebastián Córdova
Hitch: Juan Brunetta
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac
#León #Tigres #schedule #channel #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply