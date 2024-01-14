Nahuel Guzmán will be suspended three games for his expulsion 🆚 América.

One game for the red card and two more for the insults to referee Adonai Escobedo.

Carlos Felipe Rodríguez will defend the feline goal 🆚 León, Chivas and Querétaro.

