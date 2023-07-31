This weekend the vast majority of the direct elimination games of the Leagues Cup were defined, and one of the matches that most attracts the attention of this phase is between the Panzas Verdes del León and the Royal Salt Lake.
Once again, Liga MX and MLS face each other again and each of the clubs will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to win and get their ticket to the next round.
La Fiera’s team took first place in Group C, adding 5 points and leaving clubs like Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy on the road.
For its part, the lake squad stayed in second place in Group B, which was led by the Aztec team Rayados de Monterrey, while the Seattle Sounders were eliminated from the competition.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV; MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: R. Cota
Defenses: S. Barreiro, A. Frías, W. Tesillo
Media: L. Romero, J. Rodríguez, I. Moreno, O. Rodríguez
Forwards: TO. Mena, O. Fernandez and B. Rubio
Sensitive lowering of the Lion
The Bajío team suffered a noticeable drop, losing the footballer Jorge Diaz Pricewho stopped being an emerald footballer.
It was through his Instagram account that the footballer who arrived at the club in 2017 answered a fan who messed with him.
Also, coach Nicolás Larcamón decided not to consider him for the Leagues Cup.
El León is the team with the most yellow cards in the Leagues Cup
On the other hand, although it is true that the cats continue with perfect pace so far in the tournament, the fact is that they are the club with the most yellow cards, adding a total of 6 preventive cards.
Goalie: G. Beavers
Defenses: B. Oviedo, B. Hidalgo, J. Glad, B. Vera
Media: B. Ojeda, J. Savarino, P. Ruíz, D. Luna
Forwards: R. Rubin and C. Arango
They were thrashed by Rayados
In Real Salt Lake’s last game in the group stage, the American team was beaten 3-0 by Rayados de Monterrey. With this setback, they become the candy expert for the game against León.
Lion 4-1 Royal Salt Lake
