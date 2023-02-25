You can now buy your tickets for our game next Monday 🆚 @Rayados. Available from your cell phone, quickly and easily through @boletomovil. 📲🎟 https://t.co/2l3BpWDsEZ pic.twitter.com/0g7tgbsOIK — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) February 24, 2023

📝 FC Juarez and Leon without annotations at the start of matchday 8https://t.co/IMshGBTZUb – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) February 21, 2023

🔥 Striped Triumph! 🔥 Near the Final they beat Necaxa at home and remain leaders of the competition pic.twitter.com/bPV08ioUG0 – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 19, 2023

“They make you really want to play and we also have defenders like (Stiven) Barreiro, Ivan (Rodriguez), Fidel (Ambriz); we have people who can counter them. We will try to play a great game and keep the three points on the pitch. We trust in our work, it was a hard blow to receive four goals and nothing, we know that we had to improve defensively, in our efforts on the field and so we are very strong to continue playing “he declared.

From his native country, the Argentine became famous as one of the infallible penalty takers in recent times, especially during his time at Defense and Justiceso he hopes to put pressure on the Ecuadorian Angel Mena.

🔥 COLD 🔥 Argentine defender Adonis Frías has not seen his goal fall since his debut. The South American has been solvent and with perfect timing in his coverage. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ucK8vFgdik – Esmeralda Nation (@EsmeraldaNation) February 18, 2023

The Colombian Duvan Vergara he was able to rejoin the squad again after recovering one hundred percent from his injury, being ready to be taken into account. It should be remembered that he suffered a fibrillar edema in the posterior thigh of his left leg on February 5 against Toluca. At the same time, ponchito gonzalez He was unable to work alongside his teammates due to knee discomfort, but studies have shown that he does not have any serious injuries and his presence in Guanajuato is not in doubt.

However, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre He was absent from El Barrial for the second day in a row, since he has a viral condition and cannot train with the rest of the squad, leaving it in doubt whether or not he will be able to be on time for the trip to Bajío.

With everything and Duván Vergara @Rayados They are already preparing their match for the next date 9 where they will visit @clubleonfc pic.twitter.com/mu6xt9d5VS — TALKING REGIO FOOTBALL CLUB (@HablandoRegioFC) February 22, 2023

Forecast: Leon 1-1 Rayados