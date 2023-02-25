Next Monday, February 27, Rayados visits León at the Nou Camp Stadium for the closing of Day 9 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of staying at the top of the table and continuing to spin consecutive victories.
The Green Bellies of the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon they could not get past zero during their visit to Juarez Bravesa match that culminated with one expelled from each side, the Spanish Alejandro Arribas by the premises at 90′ and Paul Bellon by the visitors at 52′. The Esmeraldas are seventh in the table with eleven units.
In the case of Monterrey, they achieved another victory, as they beat 2-1 Necaxa in El Gigante de Acero, after the targets of the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramewith which, they established themselves at the top of the championship with 21 points.
Date: Monday, February 27
Location: Leon, Guanajuato
Stadium: Nou Camp
Schedule: 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 10:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: Cesar Ramos
Channel: FOX Sport, Claro Sport and FOX Premium
Online streaming: www.foxsports.com/live and www.youtube.com/c/marcaclaro
LION: 2 wins
STRIPED: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
LION: EGGPE
STRIPED: GGGGG
Thinking about the game against La Pandilla, the defender Adonis Friassigned for this semester, assured that he is not afraid of the royal team because he believes that they can counteract it to get a good result at home.
“They make you really want to play and we also have defenders like (Stiven) Barreiro, Ivan (Rodriguez), Fidel (Ambriz); we have people who can counter them. We will try to play a great game and keep the three points on the pitch. We trust in our work, it was a hard blow to receive four goals and nothing, we know that we had to improve defensively, in our efforts on the field and so we are very strong to continue playing “he declared.
From his native country, the Argentine became famous as one of the infallible penalty takers in recent times, especially during his time at Defense and Justiceso he hopes to put pressure on the Ecuadorian Angel Mena.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: Adonis Frías, Stiven Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez
Midfielders: Lucas Romero, Ángel Mena, Iván Moreno, Yairo Moreno, Iván Rodríguez
Forwards: Victor Davila, Lucas Di Yorio
Banking: José Alvarado, Fidel Ambriz, Joel Campbell, Brian Rubio, Elías Hernández, Sebastián Santos, Héctor Uribe, Óscar Villa, Óscar García, Byron Castillo
For this Thursday’s training, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich was able to recover two figures and could use them against Lionalthough he also suffered the loss of a starter.
The Colombian Duvan Vergara he was able to rejoin the squad again after recovering one hundred percent from his injury, being ready to be taken into account. It should be remembered that he suffered a fibrillar edema in the posterior thigh of his left leg on February 5 against Toluca. At the same time, ponchito gonzalez He was unable to work alongside his teammates due to knee discomfort, but studies have shown that he does not have any serious injuries and his presence in Guanajuato is not in doubt.
However, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre He was absent from El Barrial for the second day in a row, since he has a viral condition and cannot train with the rest of the squad, leaving it in doubt whether or not he will be able to be on time for the trip to Bajío.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Sebastian Vegas, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: German Berterame, Maxi Meza, and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Ponchito González, Omar Govea, Erick Aguirre, Héctor Moreno, Luis Sánchez, César Ramos, Iván Tona, Isidro Suárez, Ali Avila, Duván Vergara
The defense of Lion has drastically improved since the tournament started with a win against, as it has five matches without conceding a single target, so striped will have a tough test trying to get past the emerald defense. Despite his powerful offense, sometimes the royals get complicated by not having fine aim, so we could see a very close tie with goals.
Forecast: Leon 1-1 Rayados
