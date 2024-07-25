Club León of the Liga MX will begin its activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 visiting the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, this interleague match will correspond to Matchday 1 of Group E of the Group Stage.
The team led by Jorge Bava comes from facing Club Necaxa at home. While, on its own, the American team comes from losing 3-2 as a visitor against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Panzas Verdes and Leñadores.
City: Portland, Oregon, United States
Stadium: Providence Park
Date: 28 of July
Schedule: 20:30 Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
fuboTV, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UniMás, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rivel
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Puebla
|
2-2 E
|
Liga MX
|
Pachuca
|
0-0 E
|
Liga MX
|
Pumas
|
4-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
FC Juarez
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Monterrey
|
2-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Los Angeles Galaxy
|
3-2 V
|
MLS
|
Real Salt Lake
|
3-0 V
|
MLS
|
Nashville
|
4-1 V
|
MLS
|
FC Dallas
|
3-2 D
|
MLS
|
Minnesota United
|
3-2 V
|
MLS
The emerald team is coming off its fourth game of the Mexican Primera División championship against Club Necaxa before its trip to the United States to focus on the 2024 Leagues Cup.
Before their match against the Mexican team, the Panzas Verdes, the Timbers lost on the road to the Los Angeles Galaxy by 3-2.
Lion: Alfonso Blanco; Adonis Frias, Stiven Barreiro, Paul Bellon; Fidel Ambriz; Edgar Guerra, Salvador Reyes, Alan Medina, Luciano Cabral; Jhonder Cadiz and Alfonso Alvarado.
Portland Timbers: James Pantemis; Juan Mosquera, Miguel Araujo, Dario Župarić, Claudio Bravo; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Santiago Moreno, Evander da Silva Ferreira, Jonathan Rodriguez and Felipe Mora.
Lion 1-2 Portland Timbers
More news about the Leagues Cup
