The new champion of the CONCACAF Champions League It will come out again between the Liga MX and the MLS, since León will face Los Angeles FC. It will be next Wednesday, May 31, when the first episode of the grand finale will take place at the Nou Camp Stadium.
To reach this instance, La Fiera had to eliminate another Aztec team, tigers, who two years ago was champion. In the first game, the Panzas Verdes lost 2-1 despite the goal from the Chilean Victor Davilahowever, for the return, they won 3-1 thanks to Fidel Ambrizthe Ecuadorian Angel Mena and the Argentine Adonis Friasleaving 4-3 overall.
On the other hand, LAFC He also had to thank another club in the MLS, Philadelphia Union. In the first meeting, kellyn acosta saved the 1-1 draw at the last minute in the Suburu Parkbut already around the corner, and at home BMO Stadiumthe Californians thrashed 3-0 through the German timothy tillmanthe ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku and the Gabonese Denis Bouanga.
Date: Wednesday, May 31
Location: Leon, Guanajuato
Stadium: Nou Camp
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 6:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 9:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to define
Channel: Fox Sports
Online streaming: www.foxsports.com/live
Both teams met in the round of 16 concachampions of 2020, leaving as the winner LAFC. The first duel was won Lion at home 2-0 through the Chilean Jean Meneses and Angel Mena. In the second round, the North Americans turned around 3-0 thanks to a double by the Mexican Carlos candle and a target from the Uruguayan diego rossi.
LION: GPPGG
LAFC: GEGGP
The emerald team closed its preparation for the grand final of concachampions after defeating by the minimum heredian from Costa Rica, thanks to a target from Alfonso ‘Banana’ Alvarado. technical director Nicolas Larcamon He applied several variants in his starting lineup, with which, he closed his preparation with positive numbers, since he defeated the team 3-2. atlantean with a double from the Colombian William Tesillo and so much of Ivan Morenoalthough in the second duel against the Iron Colts he lost by the minimum.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: Adonis Frías, Jaine Barreiro, William Tesillo, Byron Castillo
Midfielders: Lucas Romero, Fidel Ambriz, Ángel Mena, Elias Hernández
Forwards: ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Víctor Dávila
Substitutes: Yairo Moreno, Lucas Di Yorio, Brian Rubio, Joel Campbell, Paul Bellón, Alfonso Blanco, ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Héctor Uribe, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Iván Moreno, Óscar Villa.
Just this Tuesday, the Californian team suffered the elimination in the US Open Cup against his rival Traffic Classic, LA Galaxy. The Mexican set Carlos candlewho was not called up, lost 2-0, as the Black&Gold They brought out a team with several substitutes, thus taking care of their main figures thinking about the final of the concachampionsas they are concerned about injuries to Aaron Long, kellyn acostathe Colombian Jesus Murillo and the italian Giorgio Chiellini.
Nevertheless, LAFC is on top of the western conference and about that, the captain Candle He launched: “Everyone is at a high level, which makes our life and our work easier”.
Goalie: John McCarthy
Defenses: Denil Maldonado, Sergi Palencia, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead
Midfielders: Erik Dueñas, Jose Cifuentes, and Ilie Sanchez.
Forwards: Denis Bouanga, Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela
Substitutes: Mateusz Bogusz, Tymothy Tillman, Stipe Biuk, Nathan Ordaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Aaron Long, Daniel Crisostomo, Kellyn Acosta, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Eldin Jakupovic
Lion He has not been completely reliable at home, however, as it is a final, he will give his all on the pitch, while LAFC They don’t care much about being local or visiting, so they will be a difficult rival, but injuries to their figures could cost them dearly.
Forecast: Leon 2-1 LAFC
