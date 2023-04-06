León vs Cruz Azul: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

León and Cruz Azul will star in one of the most attractive duels of Matchday 14 of the MX League 🦁🆚🚂 👀https://t.co/AkmRzTJfuh – This online (@estoenlinea) April 3, 2023

🔥 AND BREATHE….. 🦅 América and León tie 2-2 in a crazy game. * Controversy with a hand of the eagles. *Knee from the referee to a León player. *Larcamón with a torn shirt. *Goals disallowed. *Technicians expelled. *Campbell tied with a great goal at 93. pic.twitter.com/TnKcLdTAK8 — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 2, 2023

THE MACHINE WON!!!🤩🚂 With goals from Rodolfo Rotondi and Rodrigo Huescas, Cruz Azul beat the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium. HUGE HEAVENLY RESULT!💙 pic.twitter.com/YUxVDQ5H4x — Blue Fan 🚂 (@SoyFanAzul) April 2, 2023

“We know that we are going to find a difficult opponent, although everyone expected the MLS team to win, now they gave a big surprise, it will not be an easy game, we are clear about it but the team is committed, it is ready to face this match”declared Elias Hernandez.

“It will be very important to make a difference, win the game, but we are not going crazy to believe that tomorrow the result will be a defined series and above all things are in favor of being able to make a good difference, capitalize on it, but no longer pretending tomorrow to carry the objective that the result has to mean that the series is already finished ”explained the helmsman Nicolas Larcamon.

“The boys are doing very well, obviously when you consider transcending, making progress or ambition and being able to have real ambitions based on both tournaments in a double competition, logically due to travel, due to a series of games, the load begins to accumulate, but It is typical of a team that is alive in both tournaments and hopefully the complication will not continue, we have the team is very committed, it is working very well, perhaps we regret some injuries. The response has been very positive, we are entrusted to achieve that classification to get fully involved in what are the semifinals of the cup “he added.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING LOCAL FIRST 🏟️ Before his quarterfinal game in the CONCACHAMPIONS against Violette, Elias Hernández spoke about the importance of playing first in front of his people ✅#TeGivesMoreEmotions pic.twitter.com/uGAQAXLfG8 – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) April 3, 2023

“Talking about the title is very premature, they are things that the truth is, that is, we must have our feet very calm, very firm. Less than two or three months ago there was talk of a critical situation for what the Cruz Azul institution represents and today with a few parties already. I mean, I don’t like these peaks, this lack of stability, this really doesn’t attract my attention”he declared.

“We must be fair, have stability. You have to work hard, you have to be aware of many things, we still have a lot to improve, we have room to improve, but it still has to be reflected. It is valid to dream, it is valid to be excited but first you have to work very hard in each training session and in each game “ended.

“Talking about a title is still very premature” 🗣️ Ricardo Ferretti, on the news of Cruz Azul with 4 days to go in the regular phase of the tournament.#Blue Cross #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/1jePjeUi2Q – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 3, 2023

Forecast: Leon 2-2 Cruz Azul