León vs Cruz Azul: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Next Saturday, April 8, Cruz Azul visits León at the Nou Camp Stadiumin Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, with the aim of continuing to climb positions to stay in repechage positions.
The Green Bellies come from having saved the 2-2 tie in a controversial match against the America in it Aztec stadiumwhere his coach, the Argentine Nicolas Larcamonwas expelled along with his compatriot, the helmsman Fernando Ortiz. Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado put the emeralds ahead, however, the Chilean Diego Valdes and Henry Martin They managed to come back, but already in added time, the Tico Joel Campbell managed to save the point. Thus, La Fiera is third in the table with 25 points.
On the other hand, La Máquina surprised the champion Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadium by winning 0-2 thanks to goals from the Argentine Carlos Rotondi and Rodrigo Huescas. Thanks to this victory, the sky-blue team climbed to eighth position with 20 points.
Date: Saturday, April 8
Location: Leon, Guanajuato
Stadium: Nou Camp
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: FOX Sports and Claro Sports
Online Streaming :www.foxsports.com.mxandwww.youtube.com/@clarosports
LION: 1 win
BLUE CROSS: 4 wins
TIES: 0 ties
LION: EGGGG
BLUE CROSS: GEGGP
Leaving behind what happened with the referee Fernando Hernandez in the duel against Americathe emerald team is already thinking about their duel of the CONCACAF Champions League before the surprise Violette FC of Haiti, corresponding to the quarterfinals, celebrating the first clash in Bajío.
“We know that we are going to find a difficult opponent, although everyone expected the MLS team to win, now they gave a big surprise, it will not be an easy game, we are clear about it but the team is committed, it is ready to face this match”declared Elias Hernandez.
“It will be very important to make a difference, win the game, but we are not going crazy to believe that tomorrow the result will be a defined series and above all things are in favor of being able to make a good difference, capitalize on it, but no longer pretending tomorrow to carry the objective that the result has to mean that the series is already finished ”explained the helmsman Nicolas Larcamon.
“The boys are doing very well, obviously when you consider transcending, making progress or ambition and being able to have real ambitions based on both tournaments in a double competition, logically due to travel, due to a series of games, the load begins to accumulate, but It is typical of a team that is alive in both tournaments and hopefully the complication will not continue, we have the team is very committed, it is working very well, perhaps we regret some injuries. The response has been very positive, we are entrusted to achieve that classification to get fully involved in what are the semifinals of the cup “he added.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota (C)
Defenses: Jaine Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Iván Moreno
Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, Lucas Romero, Elias Hernandez, Victor Davila
Forwards: Jose Alvarado, Lucas Di Yorio
Banking: Paul Bellón, Paul Saracho, Yairo Moreno, Byron Castillo, William Tesillo, Joel Campbell, Brian Rubio, Ángel Mena, Óscar Villa, Sebastián Santos, Ricardo Angulo, Héctor Uribe, Oscar García
Looking ahead to this weekend’s engagement, Tuca Ferretti He asks the fans to keep their feet on the ground, apart from confessing what his team needs to be able to compete for the title, recalling that just a few weeks ago there was talk of a critical situation with the squad.
“Talking about the title is very premature, they are things that the truth is, that is, we must have our feet very calm, very firm. Less than two or three months ago there was talk of a critical situation for what the Cruz Azul institution represents and today with a few parties already. I mean, I don’t like these peaks, this lack of stability, this really doesn’t attract my attention”he declared.
“We must be fair, have stability. You have to work hard, you have to be aware of many things, we still have a lot to improve, we have room to improve, but it still has to be reflected. It is valid to dream, it is valid to be excited but first you have to work very hard in each training session and in each game “ended.
Goalie: Jesus Corona (S)
Defenses: ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Ignacio Rivero, Charly Rodríguez
Forwards: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Michael Estrada
Banking: Augusto Lotti, Sebastián Jurado, Jordan Silva, Alonso Escoboza, Christian Tabó, Jaiber Jiménez, Gonzalo Carneiro, Ramiro Carrera, Rafael Baca, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Iván Morales, Alexis Gutiérrez.
Both teams live a great present. Blue Cross continues to climb positions thinking about the play-offs, while Lion is thinking of getting a direct place in the leagueHowever, he first has a commitment during the week that would take some footballers to rest. It is possible that the clash ends in a harsh draw.
Forecast: Leon 2-2 Cruz Azul
