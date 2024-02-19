Next Wednesday, February 21, Blue Cross visit to Lion in it Nou Camp Stadium for their early duel on Matchday 9, of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he will seek to maintain his streak of consecutive victories to remain the super leader.
La Fiera comes from having defeated the Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium thanks to the minimum of the Uruguayan Federico Viñas right in the last minutes, since the forward scored from the eleven steps at minute 90+3, this despite being left with ten men very early due to the expulsion of Luis Cervantes at 9'. After this, those from Bajío reached seven points to be eleventh in the table.
On the other hand, La Maquina narrowly defeated Tigers in it Sports City Stadium to add their fifth consecutive victory, reaching 16 points. They took the three points thanks to an own goal by Diego ReyesHowever, they lost the Colombian defender Willer Ditta by expulsion at minute 90+4.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Wednesday, February 21
Where? León, Guanajuato
Stadium: Nou Camp
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, FOX Sports
streaming: ViX
The Esmeraldas barely achieved their second victory of the tournament, so the Uruguayan coach Jorge Bava He highlighted what his team did against the Rojinegros, despite being left with ten men from the eighth minute.
“We needed the victory, we worked on the game in a certain way during the week but it changed completely and we stuck to the plan of closing lines and counterpunching and well I think they did it in a very good way. For the first time we kept zero, it doesn't mean that we always defended well, but hey, always keeping zero is important, so I think it's a very important step.”said.
“Although we defended ourselves well, we know that the goal could have come in any way, so we sought to close those centers although with one less man we knew that we were going to lack a place to cover. We were calm, dissatisfied with the results but calm with the way we had been working, it was not enough but it gave us peace of mind, to get out of this there is no other way than to work, afterward I think it was a game with many imponderables, with one less it was difficult , but I think that this victory undoubtedly suits us very well and we have no choice but to continue working”he finished.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: Stiven Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Luis Cervantes
Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, Elías Hernández, Ángel Mena
Forwards: 'Diente' López, Federico Viñas, 'Plátano' Alvarado
Substitutes: Alfonso Blanco, 'Avión' Ramírez, Sebastián Santos, Alan Medina, Iván Rodríguez, Iván Moreno, Paul Bellón, Edgar Guerra, William Tesillo
The Argentine helmsman Martin Anselmi He pointed out that beyond having achieved the victory, he was satisfied that the idea with which they trained throughout the week was reflected on the field. He also pointed out that the series of victories makes them settle down and appreciate the support of the hubby.
“We choose to keep our feet on the ground, stay calm, we have a group that is contagious, a group that represents us on the field of play and that goes beyond any result or winning streak. I would be saying the same thing if the victory had not happened, because it was difficult for us to find the goal, but the important thing is that the team plays as we trained regardless of the rival, who today is one of the highest rivals in the league.”he indicated.
“I don't think (I was frustrated if I tied) I'm going to be frustrated when it's not us on the playing field, if it's us and we play like we did today, we're surely going to have more wins than draws. It's football, we could have easily drawn or lost, it's a game and there is a certain amount of chance. The important thing is that during the game I had peace of mind because of how it was developing, that's what leaves me calm, it's going to frustrate me the day it's not us. We don't look at the table, finishing first, second or third is anecdotal”he finished.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Erik Lira, Carlos Salcedo
Midfielders: Ignacio Rivero, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Rodrigo Huescas
Forwards: Alexis Gutiérrez, Uriel Antuna, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Carlos Rotondi, Camilo Cándido, Mateo Levy, Amaury Morales, Carlos Vargas, Andrés Gudiño, Jorge García, Mauro Zaleta, Rafael Guerrero, Luis Iturbide
Leon 2-3 Cruz Azul
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#León #Cruz #Azul #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply