ATTENTION! 📣 The tickets 🎟️ for our game next Wednesday 🆚 @Blue Cross They will be available starting this Sunday at the box office and through @boletomovil. See you at the Glorious! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/LFUt9RygJk — Club León (@clubleonfc) February 17, 2024

👋GREET TO THE NEW LEADER OF THE MX LEAGUE Cruz Azul beat Tigres 1-0 with an own goal from Diego Reyes and took over the top of the table. Not everything is good news, WILLER DITTA MISSES THE NEXT GAME 🟥 pic.twitter.com/0OXpCh2Rqo — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) February 18, 2024

“We needed the victory, we worked on the game in a certain way during the week but it changed completely and we stuck to the plan of closing lines and counterpunching and well I think they did it in a very good way. For the first time we kept zero, it doesn't mean that we always defended well, but hey, always keeping zero is important, so I think it's a very important step.”said.

“Although we defended ourselves well, we know that the goal could have come in any way, so we sought to close those centers although with one less man we knew that we were going to lack a place to cover. We were calm, dissatisfied with the results but calm with the way we had been working, it was not enough but it gave us peace of mind, to get out of this there is no other way than to work, afterward I think it was a game with many imponderables, with one less it was difficult , but I think that this victory undoubtedly suits us very well and we have no choice but to continue working”he finished.

“We adapt and create danger” Jorge Bava pic.twitter.com/k9mIfNWFa2 — Julio Saucedo ®️ (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) February 19, 2024

Here you fight and win as a TEAM. Let's stay together and move forward! #SerFieraIsUnPride 🦁 pic.twitter.com/OrZ8WUCemY — Club León (@clubleonfc) February 19, 2024

“We choose to keep our feet on the ground, stay calm, we have a group that is contagious, a group that represents us on the field of play and that goes beyond any result or winning streak. I would be saying the same thing if the victory had not happened, because it was difficult for us to find the goal, but the important thing is that the team plays as we trained regardless of the rival, who today is one of the highest rivals in the league.”he indicated.

“I don't think (I was frustrated if I tied) I'm going to be frustrated when it's not us on the playing field, if it's us and we play like we did today, we're surely going to have more wins than draws. It's football, we could have easily drawn or lost, it's a game and there is a certain amount of chance. The important thing is that during the game I had peace of mind because of how it was developing, that's what leaves me calm, it's going to frustrate me the day it's not us. We don't look at the table, finishing first, second or third is anecdotal”he finished.