Next Monday, August 5, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Green Bellies of the Lionof the Liga MXwill face Colorado, from the MLSfor the last match of Group E, prior to the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP 2024.
City: Commerce City, Colorado
Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Date: Monday, August 5th
Schedule: 7:00 p.m., Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
fuboTV, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UniMás, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Timbers
|
2-1 D
|
Leagues CUP
|
Necaxa
|
1-1
|
Liga MX
|
Puebla
|
2-2
|
Liga MX
|
Pachuca
|
0-0
|
Liga MX
|
Pumas
|
4-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Timbers
|
4-0 D
|
Leagues CUP
|
Real Salt Lake
|
3-2 V
|
MLS
|
LA Galaxy
|
3-2 D
|
MLS
|
New York RB
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
St. Louis
|
4-1 V
|
MLS
The Panzas Verdes del León have not had a good time in the domestic tournament. They started by losing 4-1 against the Pumas de la UNAM in the first round, and then they have tied three games. The Leagues CUP looked like the tournament in which they could win, and, however, they also fell in the first round, against Timbers.
Colorado Rapids lost 4-0 to Timbers in the first round of the Leagues CUP. Therefore, if they want to advance to the Round of 32, they must not only win, but they must also do so by a significant goal difference.
Lion: Alfonso Blanco; Adonis Frias, Stiven Barreiro, Paul Bellon; Edgar Guerra, Salvador Reyes, Alan Medina, Luciano Cabral; Jhonder Cadiz and Alfonso Alvarado.
Colorado Rapids: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso and Vines; Lonan and Larraz; Mosso, Bassett and Lewis; Rafael Navarro
Considering that Colorado Rapids needs to win by a significant goal difference to advance to the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP, it is logical that they leave open spaces, which could be taken advantage of by the Esmeraldas. Our prediction is that León wins by a score of 3-2.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Leon #Colorado #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply