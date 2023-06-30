🏆 LIGA MX ⚽️ Matchday 1

Leon 🆚 Chivas

🗓 Monday, July 3

⏰ 8:00 p.m.

🏟️ Leon Stadium

#Chivas 🏆#EsPorChivas 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/sDDIoB1xPC – Chivas Brothers (@ChivasHermanos3) June 27, 2023

For this first date, the Esmeraldas will not have Oscar Villa neither Fidel Ambrizwho are with the mexican national team sub-23 for the Central American Gameswhile the Flock will not have Robert Alvaradowho is in the gold Cup with El Tricolor, without forgetting Zahid Munozwho is with the sub-23, added to Alexis Vegainjured again.

As for registrations, he welcomed the Uruguayan Federico Viñas (America) To Spanish Borja Sanchez (Real Oviedo)the defender Pedro Budib (Puebla) and the Colombian Omar Fernandezwho returns after a loan to Puebla.

🦁 The one who already reported to the Club León preseason is Federico Viñas. #Fieramanía pic.twitter.com/ihSmrYWnjj – Fieramania (@FieramaniaMX) June 26, 2023

Speaking of casualties, the defender Luis Olivas and the containment Sergio Flores they went to Mazatlanbesides they sent the recent champions with the tapatio in the expansion leaguethe defender Diego Campillo and the midfielder Sebastian Perez Bouquetto Bravos to keep burning.

Guadalajara’s last preseason match ended with a 5-0 win over Tepatitlan of the expansion league.

✅️ Done, Chivas does #OFFICIAL the incorporation of Ricardo Marín and Óscar Whalley for the Opening 2023 pic.twitter.com/I1ij5vulGC — Karina Herrera 🥀 (@chapis_herrera) June 12, 2023

Forecast: Leon 2-2 Chivas