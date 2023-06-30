The 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the MX League, begins this Friday, however, León and Chivas will be in action until next Monday, July 3 at the Nou Camp Stadium to close the curtains of Matchday 1.
Against all odds, Guadalajara managed to reach the grand final of the Clausura 2023, led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovicbeing traced by the tigerswhile the Green Bellies were incredibly thrown out in the playoffs by the Atlético San Luisalthough at least they were made with the CONCACAF Champions League by defeating Los Angeles FC of the mexican Carlos candle.
For this first date, the Esmeraldas will not have Oscar Villa neither Fidel Ambrizwho are with the mexican national team sub-23 for the Central American Gameswhile the Flock will not have Robert Alvaradowho is in the gold Cup with El Tricolor, without forgetting Zahid Munozwho is with the sub-23, added to Alexis Vegainjured again.
Date: Monday, July 3
location: Leon, Guanajuato
Stadium: Nou Camp
Schedule: 8:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: FOX Sports and Claro Sports
Online streaming: www.youtube.com/@clarosports and www.foxsports.com/live
LION: 2 wins
CHIVAS: 2 wins
TIES: 1 tie
LION:PGGEP
CHIVAS: PEGPG
La Fiera decided to give continuity to the Argentine project Nicolas Larcamon and more after having won the Concachampions. However, it will no longer have the presence of the tico Joel Campbellwho returned to his country with the alajuelenseapart from the Argentine Lucas Di Yorio departed to Pachuca and the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo also joined the Tuzos.
As for registrations, he welcomed the Uruguayan Federico Viñas (America) To Spanish Borja Sanchez (Real Oviedo)the defender Pedro Budib (Puebla) and the Colombian Omar Fernandezwho returns after a loan to Puebla.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defending: William Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Stiven Barreiro, Iván Moreno, Osvaldo Rodríguez
Midfield: Lucas Romero, Angel Mena, Omar Fernandez
Lead: Victor Davila, Federico Viñas
substitutes: Elías Hernández, ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Brian Rubio, ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Óscar García, Paul Bellón, ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Alfonso Blanco, Borja Sánchez, Pedro Budib, Iván Rodríguez
The daily thing happened in the fold, few reinforcements, but many casualties with the tournament just around the corner, which caused displeasure among the fans. The Flock brought the striker Ricardo Marin (Celaya) and the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley (Deportivo Lugo)hoping to close other signings like Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City), Luca Martinez Dupuy (Central Rosario) and Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven).
Speaking of casualties, the defender Luis Olivas and the containment Sergio Flores they went to Mazatlanbesides they sent the recent champions with the tapatio in the expansion leaguethe defender Diego Campillo and the midfielder Sebastian Perez Bouquetto Bravos to keep burning.
Guadalajara’s last preseason match ended with a 5-0 win over Tepatitlan of the expansion league.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
defenses: Alan Mozo, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, Alejandro Mayorga
Midfield: Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
Lead: ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Pável Pérez, Ricardo Marín
substitutes: Óscar Whalley, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Hiram Mier, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Alan Torres, Yael Padilla, Enrique Ledezma, Jesús Brigido, Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Ríos
Lion has a team very similar to last tournament, while Chivas It didn’t have many changes either. The duel is expected to end with both dividing units in the Bajío.
Forecast: Leon 2-2 Chivas
