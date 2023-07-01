This Monday, July 3, Club León receives Club Deportivo Guadalajara on the corresponding day 1 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the current champions of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be the hosts from the Nou Camp.
Therefore, here we tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on this interesting engagement between the current Concacaf champions and the Mexican soccer runners-up.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channel: Fox Sports Premium.
streaming: Claro Sports and ViX+.
Channel: TUDN USA.
streaming: TUDN.com
Lion: 2 wins.
Chivas: 2 wins.
Tie: 1 draw.
Lion: VVDV V.
Chivas: DEVD V.
La Fiera announced the renewal of one of its starting central defenders, the Colombian Barreriro will continue in the Panzas Verdes team.
Lion Lineup: dimension; Moreno, Barreiro, Frías, Tesillo, Hernández; Mena, Romero, Ambriz; Davila and Vinas.
Banking: García, I. Rodríguez, O. Rodríguez, Bellón, Hernández, Díaz, Angulo, Ramírez, Romero, Zamora, Santos, Alvarado.
One of the last losses that the rojiblanco team made was that of the central defender, louis olvas who went to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’.
Chivas Lineup: Jimenez; Young man, Briseño, Orozco, Calderón; Beltran, Gonzalez, Guzman; Brizuela, Marin and Perez.
Banking: Whalley, Mier, Sánchez, Mayorga, Torres, R. Cisneros, Ríos.
The Sacred Flock will present several casualties due to selection, suspension and injuries, which is why they will not have various elements such as Robert Alvarado who are in the Gold Cup, Gilberto Sepulveda which is also suspended Carlos Cisneros, Alexis Vega and Jose Juan Macias are in rehabilitation of their respective injuries, in addition, Zahid Munoz meets the Tricolor Sub-23. For that reason that the Panzas Verdes will be local, it is likely that they will be left with the victory.
Leon 2-1 Chivas.
#León #Chivas #watch #live #start #time #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply