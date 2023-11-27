Cardiac closure!! León defeated Santos in a duel of many emotions! The Esmerladas have the last ticket to the Liguilla.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/CKYiAXB8Gn — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) November 27, 2023

“We broke the streak of not reaching the Liguilla for I don’t know how many years; Today I want to enjoy myself and my boys and I am happy to have completed a tournament and be able to be classified, four dream weeks are starting for León, the Liguilla against América will come, the trip to Arabia is coming, let’s enjoy”said.

Regarding the rival, the South American expressed: “The rival is one of the most popular in the country, we are León, we have all the enthusiasm and all the desires and desire to transcend have to do with León and not with another club, the desire is for the club, for our people and “I’m really looking forward to Wednesday to start playing in the Liguilla.”.

Finally, regarding the injury of Rosemary Dogthe helmsman blurted out: “Thank God, Lucas is stable, he is fine, we do not regret any bone injury, he had a strong blow that made him lose consciousness on one short side, but now he feels good and well, hopefully he can be well.” in these hours that are coming to us”.

"I am a man of faith and I believe that there is a reason why everything is so difficult, that it tests us" Nicolás Larcamón, about the way León went to the Quarterfinals

"I am proud of the way we have navigated this very challenging semester. We never stopped defending this shield, this group never lost its desire and attitude, even in some pressing situations."

With this, those from Coapa practically have their full squad to face the Big Festival, however, there is one element that will continue to be difficult: the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez. In any case, the feathered ones hope to be able to count on their services for the semifinals or grand final, assuming they reach said stage.

The Uruguayan has been recovering for just over four weeks and in the best scenario he will be back for a hypothetical semi-final return. Not being able to count on the South American, the helmsman would take over from his compatriot Jonathan Rodriguez for the left wing position.

Brian Rodriguez's recovery is very advanced, that smile says it all.