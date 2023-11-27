Finally, the League of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. After disputing the Play-InIn the end, the seventh and eighth places in the table advanced, that is, Atlético San Luis and Lion. La Fiera will be the rival of the Eagles of America in the quarterfinals, starting the story in the Nou Camp Stadium to close the key in the Aztec stadium. Although the dates for the start of the quarterfinals have not yet been revealed, most likely the Coapa team, being the super leader, will choose to play on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 2.
In the first match of Play-Inthe Panzas Verdes lost to the saint Louis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Santos Laguna came from beating Mazatlan and finally, in the duel for the last pass to the League, those from Bajío won -3-2 at home, although they complicated themselves and were close to being tied. After 48 minutes, the Esmeraldas scored 3-0 through the Argentine Adonis Frias, Fidel Ambriz and the Uruguayan Federico Viñasbut Alan Cervantes and the Colombian Harold Preciado They scared them. Unfortunately for the last guest to the final phase, he suffered the expulsion of Ambrizapart from the Argentine’s injury Lucas Romero due to shock protocol after receiving a blow to the face.
On the other hand, it must be remembered that the azulcremas’ last match occurred two weeks ago on the last day, in a goalless draw against the Tigerssince both took care of players thinking about the League.
When? Wednesday, November 29
Place: León, Guanajuato
Stadium: Nou Camp
Schedule: to be defined
Channel: Fox Sports
Online streaming: www.youtube.com/@clarosports
After achieving the pass to the Leaguethe Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón He knows that both the team and the city are in an important stage that should be enjoyed.
“We broke the streak of not reaching the Liguilla for I don’t know how many years; Today I want to enjoy myself and my boys and I am happy to have completed a tournament and be able to be classified, four dream weeks are starting for León, the Liguilla against América will come, the trip to Arabia is coming, let’s enjoy”said.
Regarding the rival, the South American expressed: “The rival is one of the most popular in the country, we are León, we have all the enthusiasm and all the desires and desire to transcend have to do with León and not with another club, the desire is for the club, for our people and “I’m really looking forward to Wednesday to start playing in the Liguilla.”.
Finally, regarding the injury of Rosemary Dogthe helmsman blurted out: “Thank God, Lucas is stable, he is fine, we do not regret any bone injury, he had a strong blow that made him lose consciousness on one short side, but now he feels good and well, hopefully he can be well.” in these hours that are coming to us”.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: William Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Iván Moreno, Osvaldo Rodríguez
Midfielders: Iván Rodríguez, Borja Sánchez, Ángel Mena, Elías Hernández
Forwards: ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Federico Viñas
Substitutes: Stiven Barreiro, Paul Bellón, Omar Fernández, ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Brian Rubio, Lucas Romero, Alfonso Blanco, ‘Diente’ López, Oscar Villa, Armando León
Time has made the capital team lose its rhythm, however, it has also helped the Brazilian André Jardine recover parts: Kevin Alvarezthe Chilean Diego Valdes and the Argentine Leo Suarezwho missed the last commitments for different reasons.
With this, those from Coapa practically have their full squad to face the Big Festival, however, there is one element that will continue to be difficult: the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez. In any case, the feathered ones hope to be able to count on their services for the semifinals or grand final, assuming they reach said stage.
The Uruguayan has been recovering for just over four weeks and in the best scenario he will be back for a hypothetical semi-final return. Not being able to count on the South American, the helmsman would take over from his compatriot Jonathan Rodriguez for the left wing position.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Fuentes
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Igor Lichnovsky, Leo Suárez, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Miguel Layún, Israel Reyes, Santiago Naveda
León 2-3 America
