Club América has lost its undefeated record in 2024, after surprisingly falling in its presentation in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 when facing as a visitor the Real Esteli from Nicaragua, however, remain undefeated in the Clausura 2024 tournament after five Matchdays and are fighting for the top with their 11 units.
For their part, the Panzas Verdes team wants to gain consistency and hope to achieve their second win of the year, since they barely register 4 points.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment where the André Jardine wants to return to winning ways after three games.
ViX+ (United States) and Prime Video, Fox Sports 2, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: R. Cota.
Defenses: J. Ramírez, J. Barreiro, A. Frías, O. Rodríguez.
Media: A. Mena, F. Ambriz, J. Rodríguez, G. Nápoli, A. Medina.
Forwards: F. Viñas.
The emerald team has just lost last weekend against Toluca and in the middle of the week they will play the pending Matchday 2 against Pachuca, so they will reach their commitment at home after two consecutive visits.
Goalie: L. Malagón.
Defenses: E. Lara, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres and Cristian Calderón.
Media: J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés and J. Quiñones.
Forwards: I. Hernandez.
The Águilas fell on their visit to Nicaragua in their presentation in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 2-1 against Real Estelithe Central American team will arrive at the Azteca Stadium with an advantage in the second leg.
León 1-2 America.
