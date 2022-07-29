This Sunday, July 31, León receives América at the Nou Camp Stadiumfor Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.
the beast comes from falling at home against Toluca, precisely at the last minute when Daniel ‘Fideo’ Alvarez appeared inside the area to elude the Colombian Steve Barreiro and send to save the ball, apart from the emerald team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Fidel Ambriz at minute 52.
The Green Panzas are ninth in the table with six points.
On the other hand, Eagles They come from playing a friendly duel against real Madrid equalizing 2-2. The azulcremas opened the actions through Henry Martinbut the French appeared Karim Benzema and the belgian Eden Hazard to come back, until, through a penalty, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo closed the draw.
Also, in league play, those from Coapa were beaten 2-0 by Xolos in the hot stadiumwith so many from the Argentine Lisandro Lopez and the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos.
The azulcrema club adds four units and is on step 15.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Sunday, July 31
What time does it start? 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:05 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 10:05 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Nou Camp Stadium
TV broadcast: FOX Sports and Claro Sports
Online Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com.mx/ and https://www.youtube.com/c/marcaclaro
LION
Xavier Ibarra is one of the club’s reinforcements for this semester and could start as a starter next Sunday against America due to expulsion Fidel Ambriz.
“I work every day to always be at my best, to be able to work and now against America you can feel a slightly different feeling, but it’s one more game and you have to face it in the best way. Coming here I take it as enjoying every moment what touches me and if it touches me (play against America) is to enjoy it, it is a game with responsibility “he indicated.
Similarly, the player spoke about his debut with the team on the last date when he took the place of the captain. Louis Montesa player he admires.
“He has been a player for many years at this club and I have great respect for him, we have to compete, try to do my best to demand him and be one hundred percent available”he admitted.
speaking of shortiewhen the press questioned the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva on the performance of this, he endorsed it.
“Why do you ask me that? Because all the people or many people want to kill Luis Montes. It is disrespectful to a player who is not a former player, as many people say. People see soccer in a way that I I don’t see. I don’t criticize, but I wouldn’t go into a math class to explain to a math teacher how to teach, it would make me sad. I see things in Montes that possibly other people don’t see”he clarified.
“Luis is not just any player, Luis is part of the past history of this club, and today, and today he has shown it. It is true that he cannot last 90 minutes, but the minutes he is there have to give quality, and today he has done a great game”ended.
AMERICA
The club has not closed the possibility of reinforcements for the semester and one that is in its sights is the Uruguayan brian rodriguez of Los Angeles F.C. of the MLS.
By not entering into plans for the Los Angeles team, he would be looking for accommodation elsewhere, but the Eagles should first free up a foreign position, which would be that of the Spanish Jorge Mere.
In addition to this, the proposal would have to be better than the flamingo de Brasil shot for the end, since they first wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy.
After their match against Real Madrid, the Coapa team received several compliments from the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and the defender Lucas Vazquez.
“America played a good, open game. I think the people enjoyed it. It’s a good time to play this type of game, competitive and with intensity. We’re not at the same physical level as America, which has already started its league, but it’s good for us”said Ancelotti.
“It was a complicated game, in which they noticed a little more rhythm. I think the team has been getting better feelings, from less to more. It’s a very nice experience. The stadium was incredible”said Luke.
LION (4-4-2): Rodolfo Cota; Stiven Barreiro, Julien Celestine, Byron Castillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez; Javier Ibarra, Luis Montes, Angel Mena, Joel Campbell; Victor Davila and Lucas Di Yorio.
AMERICA (4-4-2): William Ochoa; Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas; Henry Martin and Federico Viñas.
Lion He has not given his best version so far, being very intermittent, however, the Argentine’s nose for goalscoring Lucas DiYorio It is something that cannot be ignored.
In the case of Americaplayed his international duels well, but in the MX League It is costing them a lot and it seems difficult that they can impose themselves on La Fiera at home.
Prediction: Leon 2-1 America
