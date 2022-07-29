GENERAL TICKET SALE 🎟 Starting tomorrow, from 00:00 pm on 📲 https://t.co/gdfUwj94Qq and at 10:00 AM at the box office. 2 tickets per person. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/YEw9ZJG4JK – Club Leon 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) July 29, 2022

The Green Panzas are ninth in the table with six points.

Also, in league play, those from Coapa were beaten 2-0 by Xolos in the hot stadiumwith so many from the Argentine Lisandro Lopez and the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos.

The azulcrema club adds four units and is on step 15.

Xavier Ibarra is one of the club’s reinforcements for this semester and could start as a starter next Sunday against America due to expulsion Fidel Ambriz.

“I work every day to always be at my best, to be able to work and now against America you can feel a slightly different feeling, but it’s one more game and you have to face it in the best way. Coming here I take it as enjoying every moment what touches me and if it touches me (play against America) is to enjoy it, it is a game with responsibility “he indicated.

Similarly, the player spoke about his debut with the team on the last date when he took the place of the captain. Louis Montesa player he admires.

“He has been a player for many years at this club and I have great respect for him, we have to compete, try to do my best to demand him and be one hundred percent available”he admitted.

speaking of shortiewhen the press questioned the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva on the performance of this, he endorsed it.

“Why do you ask me that? Because all the people or many people want to kill Luis Montes. It is disrespectful to a player who is not a former player, as many people say. People see soccer in a way that I I don’t see. I don’t criticize, but I wouldn’t go into a math class to explain to a math teacher how to teach, it would make me sad. I see things in Montes that possibly other people don’t see”he clarified.

“Luis is not just any player, Luis is part of the past history of this club, and today, and today he has shown it. It is true that he cannot last 90 minutes, but the minutes he is there have to give quality, and today he has done a great game”ended.

“We lost it’s true, but we brought many good things home.

The club has not closed the possibility of reinforcements for the semester and one that is in its sights is the Uruguayan brian rodriguez of Los Angeles F.C. of the MLS.

By not entering into plans for the Los Angeles team, he would be looking for accommodation elsewhere, but the Eagles should first free up a foreign position, which would be that of the Spanish Jorge Mere.

In addition to this, the proposal would have to be better than the flamingo de Brasil shot for the end, since they first wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy.

After their match against Real Madrid, the Coapa team received several compliments from the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and the defender Lucas Vazquez.

“America played a good, open game. I think the people enjoyed it. It’s a good time to play this type of game, competitive and with intensity. We’re not at the same physical level as America, which has already started its league, but it’s good for us”said Ancelotti.

“It was a complicated game, in which they noticed a little more rhythm. I think the team has been getting better feelings, from less to more. It’s a very nice experience. The stadium was incredible”said Luke.

AMERICA (4-4-2): William Ochoa; Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas; Henry Martin and Federico Viñas.

In the case of Americaplayed his international duels well, but in the MX League It is costing them a lot and it seems difficult that they can impose themselves on La Fiera at home.

Prediction: Leon 2-1 America