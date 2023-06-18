Leon Trotsky’s grandson Vsevolod (Esteban) Volkov died in Mexico City at the age of 97. On Saturday, June 17, the publication reported La Journada.

Esteban Volkov Bronstein, grandson of Leon Trotsky and custodian of the historical memory of the Russian revolutionary, died last night at the age of 97.

He was the last living witness to the assassination of Trotsky by Spaniard Ramon Mercader on 21 August 1940 in Coyoacan. Volkov devoted his whole life to the preservation and dissemination of his grandfather’s legacy, including organizing a house-museum in his honor, which he headed until his death.

Vsevolod Volkov was born in 1926 in Yalta in the family of Trotsky’s daughter Zinaida Bronstein and Platon Volkov. His father was exiled to Siberia, and his mother committed suicide. When the boy was 13 years old, Leon Trotsky found him and brought him to Mexico. Vsevolod changed his birth name to Esteban.

There he studied chemistry and was a member of the local socialist movement. Volkov witnessed several assassination attempts on his grandfather, in one of them he himself was once wounded.

“Another part of Bolshevik history has just died,” Vsevolod’s friend Frank Garcia said on Twitter.