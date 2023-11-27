On Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the León stadium, at 8:00 p.m., Lion and Santos Laguna They starred in one of the most exciting matches in the entire Apertura 2023 tournament. La Fiera had the match 3-0 in their favor, but after the expulsion of Fidel Ambriz (who had scored the second of the night), León completely lost the party compass.
At seventy-two of the match the Laguneros got closer to the scoreboard with a goal from Alan Cervantes. Harold Preciado made it 3-2 in the eighty-third minute, and although Santos Laguna fought until the end, hitting the ball on the post already in the agony of the match, the current champions of the CONCACAF Champions League took the duel final of the play-in and became the eighth classified in the league.
The Eagles of Americadirected by André Jardine, will face Nicolás Larcamón’s León, who, although they suffered more in the play-in series, have enough quality to complicate the task for anyone.
The statistics of the confrontations between these two teams look quite even. Of the last five times they have met, América has won one match (2-0; Clausura 2022), León another (3-2; Apertura 2022) and tied three (1-1 in the Apertura 2021, 2- 2 in the Clausura 2023 and 1-1 precisely in the Apertura 2023).
#León #suffered #match #beat #Santos #Laguna #eighth #place