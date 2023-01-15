León, Guanajuato.- At the León State Fair, 2023 edition: “A world to discover”, the Los Recoditos Band, made everyone in the room dance Velaria of the Fair Leon, 2023, his greatest hits flooded the place.

At ten o’clock at night, the lights went out and when they came on they were ready in their positions the musicians of the Los Recoditos Band, ceach one with a beautiful white suit with silver details. La Velaría at the León Fair was filled with the band’s most successful songs.

To the rhythm of the Sinaloan band, ranchera, corrido and Mexican ballad music. The songs: “My last wish” “I had plenty of you” “I’m liking it”, “Red heels” “My wish”, “I’m farting well”, among other successes, they were chanted by the hundreds of visitors who gathered on the first night of the León State Fair.

The band’s vocalist Samuel Sarmiento greeted the public with the phrase: “How is León?” then they opened with the song “Ando bien pedo”, in order to continue with “My wish”.

The vigil was almost completely filled, the visitors enjoyed the night, some people brought a partner to dance while others just sang and watched the show while drinking whatever they liked.

The Los Recoditos Band, before going on stage, at a press conference, presented its new member: JeyPi a young man from Monterrey who was part of the Monterrey Territorial gang.

The artist mentioned that being part of the band is so far his biggest dream, He commented that his favorite song is “I like it, I like it”.

“One of my biggest dreams was to belong to Los Recoditos. Everyone has treated me very well, they welcomed me with open arms.” talked

The vocalist Samuel denied the rumors that revolved around his departure from the group, however, he said that this year his contract ends, but he hopes to continue with Band the Recoditos. The evening ended with a lot of dancing and energy, Banda los Recoditos thanked the support, affection and loyalty of its audience.