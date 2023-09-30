The Villamejil municipality (León, 677 inhabitants) has registered an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 at 2:46 p.m. this Saturday. So far, no personal or material damage has been reported, according to initial data. In addition to the epicenter, in the Cepeda region, the earthquake has been felt in León, the capital, in municipalities of Asturias (including Oviedo and Gijón), as well as in other parts of the provinces of Zamora and Ourense, according to the National Geographic Institute. Villamejil is located about 50 kilometers west of the capital.

Neighbors from various locations have assured the news agency Ical They perceived the earthquake clearly, and some have claimed to have heard a roar at certain points. Other citizens have reported that some objects and belongings have shaken inside their homes. There are also residents who have reported feeling some concern as they initially did not know what was happening. The earthquake had a hypocenter five kilometers deep.

“We felt the ground shake. It was a feeling like a tank or a heavy vehicle was passing nearby and making the ground shake,” said Loli Santos, a resident of the town of Sueros de Cepeda—with 234 inhabitants and 6 kilometers from Villamejil—, in an interview on TVE. . “We also heard as if something seemed to crack. As far as we have been able to verify, there was no damage to regret [en el pueblo]”, has added.

When an earthquake occurs, the authorities recommend, if you are inside a home or office, gather all the cohabitants and go outside, always using the stairs and using the elevator is prohibited. But first you must check that no one is injured. The last earthquake recorded in Spain of considerable magnitude took place on July 20, in the Cadiz town of Algodonales, a town located in the heart of the Sierra de Cádiz, with a magnitude of 3.5.