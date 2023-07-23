Léon Marchand traveled to the lost kingdom of Michael Phelps, slew the dragon and returned with his fangs threaded like beads around his neck when this Sunday at the Fukuoka World Championships he broke the most resistant world record in the history of swimming in the final of the 400 meters medley. Phelps himself, who had held the record since 2002, paid tribute by taking the gold to the podium and raising his arm in recognition of the feat. Marchand, pale and stunned with so much happiness, had just cut the mark from 4m 3.84s to 4m 2.50s. The Marseillaise never sounded more arrogant.

On August 15, 2002, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Phelps created a universe of his own. An ecosystem only suitable for its survival. That day, the American swimmer began to break the world record of the 400-meter medley until he took them to a border apparently inaccessible to human beings who were not endowed with a ferocious character, two meters in height and two meters in wingspan, among other biological characteristics that are difficult to gather in a single organism. When in the 2008 Games he established his last record in the specialty equivalent to the aquatic decathlon (4 minutes 3 seconds 84 hundredths), the conditions of the test became unbearable for the rest of the swimmers in search of the limit. The successor seemed impossible to locate. Bob Bowman found it.

Bowman, who had coached Phelps his entire career, lived quietly in charge of the swim team at the University of Arizona outside of Phoenix. Few corners were more inhospitable in the American university swimming concert than that pool in the middle of the desert. The saguaros, the giant cacti, crowned the hills that surrounded Tempe, home of the university, and gave monumental relief to the landscape of Paradise Valley, the neighborhood of mansions where Phelps himself had settled with his family after leaving the maximum competition. The university team was slowly prospering and Bowman was looking for strong emotions when in 2021 he detected a disturbing talent in Toulouse: a huge breaststroker capable of swimming the butterfly very well. A hybrid. A rare case. It was Marchand, who accepted the invitation and undertook the move.

Marchand, who has a height of 1.83, below the competition average, had little apparent but explosive qualities. He had been living in Arizona for a year when he became the double world champion in the 200 and 400 medleys in Budapest. This Sunday in Fukuoka he exceeded all expectations. Spurred on by the formidable Carson Foster, the same adversary who propelled him to gold at the 2022 World Cup, the Frenchman underwent one of the most difficult transformations in living memory: the breaststroke virtuoso didn’t just perfect the butterfly, he elevated it to the category of art.

Where Phelps excelled with relatively short legs that allowed him to save energy in the first 100, the Frenchman managed to move faster by honing his underwater swimming technique at the start and turns, another of the segments of the event in which his predecessor made unusual advances. “I have to use the first part of the 100-meter butterfly to start the test relaxed, saving energy,” he said in L’Equipe, before flying to Fukuoka. “The key will be the first turn, where I do have to push hard against the wall to start accelerating and gain time on the others.”

“Michael was very impressed”

Marchand led the race from lead to lead through the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle sequence. Closely harassed by Foster, he swam the first 50 meters in 25.77 seconds, just one-hundredth off his mark in Budapest and four-hundredths slower than Phelps in 2008. But turning, he pushed off with his legs and sped off. His 15-meter underwater swim lifted him beyond Phelps’s universe into what had been one of his favorite terrains. When he broke the surface he was going. As if propelled by a spring, he covered his second long butterfly in 28.89s, a second faster than Budapest and half a second faster than Phelps at the Beijing Games.

Marchand improved his backstroke to shave off another second, maintained his excellence in the breaststroke, and finished off the 100 free, his weakest stroke, with a very slight improvement en route to the final wall and a podium finish where his neighbor in Phoenix awaited him. “Michael”, confessed Marchand, after the ceremony; He “has told me that he was very impressed. And that he knows a trick that will help me improve my transition from breaststroke to free to go even faster ”.

The record places him in the best and worst of positions. “I will have to work a lot mentally,” she says. He is 21 years old and the Paris Games await him to exalt him with the glory due to the national hero or crush him under pressure.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.