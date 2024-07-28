In Paris, Léon Marchand unearthed the hidden essence of the Games, conceived more than three thousand years ago as a long and crowded religious ceremony. There was collective ecstasy in the crowd of 17,000 people who gathered at La Défense to cheer, push and then exalt the 24-year-old boy whom France has singled out as the chosen one. The transcendental idol. The representative of the nation. The vicar of the people’s passions turned into a swimmer, an amphibian, a butterfly swimmer, a backstroke swimmer, a breaststroke swimmer and a freestyle beam swimmer throughout the event that measures the most versatile man in moving through the water. Marchand won gold in the 400-meter medley final and did so with the authority of half the pool. Alone, far from the competition of pursuers – the Japanese Tomokuki Matsushita, silver, the American Carson Foster, bronze, etc. – who followed him like anchovy acolytes to the supreme leader of the fish.

Marchand won in 4 minutes 2.95 seconds. Just 45 hundredths of a second off his world record, which he took from Michael Phelps, set in Fukuoka last year. It was quite a feat, especially considering the characteristics of a pool whose shallow depth (2.20 metres) creates too much turbulence. The waves have noticeably lowered all the times recorded in the first four sessions at La Défense.

“What a shame!” lamented Raúl Arellano, head of the biomechanics laboratory at the University of Granada, after the test. He is an expert in fluid physics who has dedicated half his life to studying human propulsion in water. “The effort of the swimmers is wasted in a pool that is like a puddle!”

Tomoyuki Matsushita, who had just analysed his swimming mechanics in Granada with Arellano this year before going to Paris, was the only man in the final who managed to stick to Marchand’s wave. He did so during the 200 metres of the butterfly and backstroke sections. Until the Frenchman reached the backstroke turn wall, at the 150-metre line, and propelled himself underwater with eight kicks that were the same as those patented by his predecessor, Michael Phelps, on the way to the 2008 Beijing Games. In underwater mode, without the resistance produced by the surface, Marchand opened the gap. He irrevocably moved away towards victory. Alone. He swam the two breaststroke lengths and the two freestyle lengths against himself, without references. He completed the last 50m in 29.03 seconds and in the final strokes, the world record he had set in Fukuoka, when he completed the last 50m in 28.39s, slipped through his fingers.

“All children of the country, the day of glory is here!The crowd gathered in the Arena of La Défense, the largest performance hall in Europe, began singing La Marseillaise half an hour before the swimmers set off. Marchand was doing concentration exercises with breathing in the pool’s call room and the public kept calling out to him with chants: “Léooooon, Léooooon…” There is no memory of such a commotion in the history of swimming. Perhaps because there was much more at stake than a medal. The honour of the nation. The success of the Olympic Games. The pride of ordinary people, suddenly identified with the idol of Toulouse, overwhelmed as he stepped out onto the steps, expressive, happy, certain of being charged up before swimming.

“The president called me”

“I have been working for four years with Thomas Sammut, who is my mental coach,” the swimmer said last week. “My parents [Xavier Marchand y Celine Bonnet] They were swimmers who experienced high-level swimming at the Games and they gave me advice. “I will try to open my eyes and make the most of what awaits me. Those 17,000 people who will fill the stands generate an energy that can be an advantage.”

Said and done. Far from cramping at the inconceivable idea of ​​being a projection of the dreams of millions of strangers, he threw himself into the water and mechanically executed the four sequences of the race that he knows by heart. Like a pianist who plays a score without reading the notes, with his eyes closed, he completed the 400 meters with the conviction of a genius. Dennis Auguin, the technical director of France, was perplexed. “Incredible,” he said, after witnessing the prodigy. “He faced it with a disarming serenity. It is his trademark. Everything is automated.”

Marchand had planned the 400m medley as a release, then went on to attack the gold medals in the 200m medley, 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay without much pressure. He completed the first act with the precision of athletes who cross borders. The call he received on his mobile phone confirmed a new status. It was Emmanuel Macron. “The president called me,” the champion confessed, “and told me that his entire family had encouraged me by watching the race on TV. And indeed, there were a lot of shouts.”

Léon is already the great Olympic hero of the Republic.

